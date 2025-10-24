Mumbai Meteors sink Goa Guardians to reach PVL final

IMAGE: Mumbai Meteors stormed into the final of the Prime Volleyball League Season 4 with a comfortable win over Goa Guardians, in Hyderabad, on Friday. Photograph: Prime Volleyball/X

Mumbai Meteors eased past Goa Guardians to book a spot in the final of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, in Hyderabad, on Friday.

The Meteors won 15-8, 15-8, 16-14 as Shubham Chaudhary was named the player-of-the-match.

Mumbai will play the winner of the second semifinals between Bengaluru Torpedoes and Ahmedabad Defenders.

Goa showcased their attacking intent early on with Nathaniel Dickinson's spike and Rohit Yadav's power-packed serve. But Goa's defence struggled against consistent attacks from Mumbai's Chaudhary and Amit Gulia.

Dickinson's spike helped Goa win the super point, but Mumbai's disciplined formation edged the Meteors ahead. Prince tried to counter-attack for Goa from the middle zone, but Karthik kept Mumbai stable.

Goa made a change in formation, bringing in setter Aravind to turn the momentum. A super serve from LM Manoj provided a moment to celebrate for the Guardians.

But Prince's overhit shot cost Goa a super point, helping Mumbai take a two-set lead. Amit's super serve continued Mumbai's dominance while adding more pressure on Goa's shoulders.

Petter Ostvik won the battle against Prince in the third set, helping Mumbai dominate the middle zone. Vikram won a super point, giving a glimmer of hope to Goa.

But just when it looked like Goa would be able to fight back, Karthik blocked Chirag Yadav's spike, helping his side win the game and reach the final.