Mumbai To Host Celebrity Cricket Match For Fitness Awareness

Mumbai is gearing up for a celebrity cricket match featuring actors and public servants, organised by the Sports Authority of India, to promote fitness and the 'Fit India Movement'.

Key Points Mumbai to host celebrity cricket match featuring GST, Customs officers and actors.

The match aims to promote fitness and active living under the 'Fit India Movement'.

Actors Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, and Sharad Kelkar to participate in the Mumbai Heroes team.

The event will be live-streamed on social media platforms to raise awareness.

Mumbai is set to witness a celebration of fitness and sportsmanship as the regional unit of Sports Authority of India (SAI) organises a friendly cricket match between GST, Customs officers and actors on Sunday, officials said.

Celebrity Cricket Line-Up

The match will feature public servants taking on the Mumbai Heroes team, comprising actors such as Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, and Sharad Kelkar, among others, SAI said in a statement.

Several actors, singers, and fitness influencers are also expected to attend the event to promote awareness on physical and mental health, it said.

Match Details and Guests of Honour

The match between the GST & Customs Amateur Team and Mumbai Heroes will be held at Air India Ground, Vakola, from 6 pm onwards on May 3.

The event will be graced by Prachi Saroop, Principal Chief Commissioner (CGST), Mumbai, as the chief guest and B B Gupta, Chief Commissioner of Customs Mumbai Zone-lll, as the guest of honour, the statement said.

Promoting Fitness and Community

This initiative aims to promote fitness, active living, and community participation under the Government of India's 'Fit India Movement', it said.

The event will be live streamed on social media platforms, it added.