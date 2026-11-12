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Mumbai City FC Bolsters Squad With Luka Majcen Signing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 12, 2026 15:09 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Mumbai City FC aims to revitalise their faltering ISL 2026-27 campaign by signing prolific Slovenian centre-forward Luka Majcen, known for his impressive scoring record and I-League title wins across Indian football clubs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ISL/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy ISL/X

Key Points

  • Mumbai City FC completed the signing of experienced Slovenian centre-forward Luka Majcen on Thursday to strengthen their ISL 2026-27 campaign.
  • The Mumbai outfit is currently struggling, placed 11th in the 13-team league with two points from four matches, and is yet to win a match this season.
  • Majcen expressed his delight to join the club and is eager to contribute to the team's objectives.
  • He has a proven track record in Indian football since 2020, having been a top scorer in the I-League and winning multiple titles with clubs like Gokulam Kerala and RoundGlass Punjab.

Mumbai City on Thursday completed the signing of experienced Slovenian centre-forward Luka Majcen, hoping to bring their faltering ISL 2026-27 campaign back on track.

Mumbai City FC Aims For Turnaround With Majcen

The Mumbai outfit is currently placed at 11th in the 13-team league with two points from four matches.

 

They are yet to win a match this season, as the four matches have produced two draws and as many defeats.

"I am delighted to join the club and excited for this new challenge. I will give my best to contribute to the team and help achieve the club's objectives.

"I look forward to meeting my new teammates and getting started," Majcen said in a release.

Born in Ljubljana, Majcen moved to Indian football in 2020, joining Churchill Brothers, where he finished as the I-League's second-highest scorer.

He then joined Bengaluru United, winning the Bangalore Super Division title and finishing as the league's top scorer with 15 goals.

In January 2022, Majcen signed for Gokulam Kerala, scoring 13 goals to help the club defend their I-League title.

Later that year, he joined RoundGlass Punjab, where he won the I-League title again, leading to their promotion to the ISL, and finished as the I-League's top scorer with 16 goals.

Majcen later moved to Diamond Harbour FC, helping the club win the 2025-26 Indian Football League title.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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