Mumbai City FC Bolsters Defence With Serbian Veteran Lazar Cirkovic

Mumbai City FC has officially announced the signing of seasoned Serbian defender Lazar Cirkovic for the upcoming 2026-27 Indian Super League season, aiming to strengthen their squad with his vast experience.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy ISL/X

Key Points Mumbai City FC secures Serbian defender Lazar Cirkovic for the 2026-27 ISL season.

Cirkovic, 34, brings extensive experience from previous stints with Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC in the ISL.

His career includes playing for FK Partizan, winning Serbian SuperLiga titles, and UEFA Europa League appearances.

Mumbai City FC coach Manolo Marquez highlights Cirkovic's experience, balance, and strength as valuable assets.

Cirkovic aims to be a reliable team player and help Mumbai City compete for top honours.

Mumbai City FC on Tuesday roped in Serbia's Lazar Cirkovic on a one-year deal for the 2026-27 Indian Super League season. The 34-year-old defender has previously played for Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League, apart from spending time at various clubs in Serbia.

Cirkovic's Extensive Career History

Cirkovic began his journey at Serbian SuperLiga club Rad in 2010 and later on moved to Palic on a loan. In 2014, Cirkovic joined FK Partizan and went on to make his debut at the UEFA Europa League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur. During his four-year stint at FK Partizan, Cirkovic was a member of the sides which won two Serbian SuperLiga titles and one Serbian Cup. He has also represented FC Luzern in Switzerland, Maccabi Netanya FC in Israel and Kisvarda FC in Hungary, before moving to India to play for two different ISL teams. He made his international debut for Serbia U-21 in 2012 and featured in their victory over Northern Ireland.

"For me, the most important thing is always the team. I want to be someone my teammates can rely on, both on and off the pitch, and help Mumbai City compete for the biggest honours," Cirkovic said in a statement. Mumbai City FC head coach Manolo Marquez expressed, "Lazar gives us experience, balance and strength. He is a player who understands his responsibilities, works hard for the team and brings good quality. His mentality and experience will be very valuable for our squad."