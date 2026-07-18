Mumbai City FC Secures Manolo Marquez As New Head Coach

Discover how Manolo Marquez, a celebrated coach with a proven track record in Indian football, is set to lead Mumbai City FC as their new head coach for the 2026-2027 season, bringing his expertise from Hyderabad FC and the national team.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy ISL/X

Key Points Manolo Marquez appointed Head Coach of Mumbai City FC for the 2026-2027 season.

Marquez previously led Hyderabad FC to their first ISL Cup title in 2021-2022.

He has an extensive coaching career spanning Spain, Croatia, Thailand, and India.

Marquez also served as Head Coach for the Indian National Team concurrently with club duties.

His appointment highlights Mumbai City FC's trust in his proven leadership and experience.

Manolo Marquez was on Saturday appointed as the head coach of the Mumbai City FC on a one-year contract for the 2026-2027 season here.

Manolo, who was the head coach of the Indian national team, has held a similar role with the Hyderabad FC and guided the club to its first-ever major trophy win -- the ISL Cup title in 2021-2022 season.

Marquez's Illustrious Coaching Career

"Mumbai City would like to welcome Manolo Marquez as the Club's new Head Coach. The Spaniard has put pen-to-paper on a one-year contract that will see him take charge of the Mumbai City First Team for the upcoming 2026-27 season," Mumbai City FC said.

"Having begun his managerial journey in 2002, Manolo Marquez has built an impressive coaching career across Spain, Croatia and Thailand before arriving in India in 2020. Since then, he has established himself as one of the country's most successful coaches," the club added.

Manolo was also incharge of FC Goa, helping the club to win two consecutive Super Cups and an AFC Champions League Two campaign.

Vision for Mumbai City FC

"Alongside his club responsibilities, Manolo was also entrusted with the role of Head Coach of the Indian National Team, becoming one of the few coaches to manage both club and country simultaneously," MCFC said.

"His appointment reflects the Club's belief in his wealth of experience, proven coaching ability, strong leadership, character and integrity. These qualities made him the ideal choice to lead the first team into its next chapter," the club added.

Marquez said, "I enjoy taking on challenges, and I see this as a fantastic opportunity to work with a talented group of players and build something special together."

"We will work tirelessly every day to create a team that our fans can be proud of. I would like to thank everyone at the club for placing their trust and confidence in me, and I look forward to this new chapter," he added.