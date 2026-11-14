British-Indian Ashvir Johal Takes Reins At Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC has announced the appointment of British-Indian Ashvir Singh Johal as their new head coach, bringing a wealth of European coaching experience to the Indian Super League side for the 2026-27 season.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy ISL/X

Key Points Mumbai City FC appointed British-Indian Ashvir Singh Johal as head coach for the remainder of the 202627 season on Saturday.

Johal, 31, holds a UEFA Pro Licence and succeeds Manolo Marquez, who parted ways with the club last week.

His extensive coaching background includes Leicester City's academy, Wigan Athletic, Como, Notts County, and Morecambe FC, where he became the youngest head coach in the top five divisions of English football in 2025.

Mumbai City FC Director of Football Sujay Sharma highlighted Johal's understanding of the modern game and emphasis on player development.

Johal expressed his delight to join the club and focus on building a strong collective to compete in every match, as Mumbai City FC currently sits 11th in the ISL table.

Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC on Saturday appointed British-Indian Ashvir Singh Johal as the club's new head coach for the remainder of the 202627 season.

Born in Leicester to a Sikh family, the 31-year-old Johal will succeed Manolo Marquez, also a former India head coach, who parted ways with the club last week.

Johal holds the UEFA Pro Licence, the highest coaching qualification awarded by the European football governing body.

Club's Vision For New Leadership

"We are delighted to welcome Ashvir to Mumbai City FC. This is an important appointment for the Club, and one that follows a considered process in which we evaluated a number of candidates against the footballing direction and requirements of Mumbai City," Mumbai City FC Director of Football Sujay Sharma said in a release.

"Over the years, Mumbai City has established a distinct identity, built around an attractive, progressive and competitive brand of football. We were looking for a coach who understands that identity, shares our footballing philosophy and can take the team forward while maintaining the standards and ambitions associated with this Club.

"Ashvir brings a strong coaching background, having worked across different footballing environments in England and Europe, and has gained valuable experience in player development, first-team coaching and senior management.

"We were particularly impressed by his understanding of the modern game, his approach to coaching and his emphasis on developing players."

Johal's Extensive Coaching Journey

Johal began his footballing journey as both a player and coach at his local non-league club, Guru Nanak Gurdwara FC. He subsequently joined Leicester City's academy, where he spent ten years coaching across the youth development system, working with players up to the Under-18 level.

In the 202223 season, Johal moved into senior first-team coaching as assistant to Kolo Toure at Wigan Athletic, gaining experience in the English Championship. He then joined Como in Italy, where he worked as assistant to Cesc Fabregas with the club's Primavera setup during the 202324 season.

Johal subsequently took charge of Notts County's B team between 2024 and 2025, before being appointed head coach of Morecambe FC in 2025. At Morecambe, he became the youngest head coach in the top five divisions of English football.

New Coach's Ambitions And Team's Current Standing

"I am delighted to join Mumbai City FC and take on the responsibility of leading the Club. Mumbai City has established a strong identity and a clear footballing philosophy, and the alignment between that vision and my own approach to the game was an important factor in my decision," Johal said.

"I look forward to working closely with the players, coaching staff and everyone at the Club. We have a talented squad, and my immediate focus will be on building a strong collective, establishing the right standards and preparing the team to compete in every match."

Mumbai City FC are currently at the 11th spot in the ISL table with just two points from two losses and two draws. They face Bengaluru FC in an away match on November 20.