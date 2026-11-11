Mumbai City bring in Brazilian midfielder to boost ISL campaign

Mumbai City FC has officially announced the strategic signing of experienced Brazilian attacking midfielder Hadrian Benavenuto Dos Santos to enhance their squad depth and creativity for the ongoing season.

Photograph: Mumbai City FC/X

Key Points Mumbai City FC announced the signing of 30-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder Hadrian Benavenuto Dos Santos on Wednesday.

Hadrian has built his career across various Brazilian football clubs, bringing significant experience to the team.

He joins the Islanders as a replacement for Leandro, who sustained a season-ending injury, aiming to boost creativity and squad depth.

Hadrian expressed his commitment to performing his best and making the fans proud.

MCFC's Director of Football, Sujay Sharma, stated the signing ensures the team maintains options and depth for achieving season objectives.

Mumbai City on Wednesday announced the arrival of the 30-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder Hadrian Benavenuto Dos Santos.

Hadrian's Career And Impact

Born in Foz do Iguacu, the left-footed attacking midfielder has built his career across Brazilian football, representing several clubs, including Ypiranga FC, Foz do Iguacu, Cascavel, Atletico de Alagoinhas, and River AC.

He also featured for Santo Andre, Inhumas, and Moto Club before returning to Barcelona-BA in December 2025.

Hadrian's addition will bring creativity and strengthen the team going forward as the Islanders look to achieve their objectives this season.

In a statement shared by the team, Hadrian said, "I want to give my best every time I step onto the pitch, help my teammates and make the fans proud."

Sujay Sharma, Director of Football at MCFC said, "Given the season-ending injury to Leandro, we have moved to get in Hadrian as a replacement, so that the team continues to have options and squad depth. We are hopeful Hadrian will give his all and contribute positively to help us get desired results going forward."