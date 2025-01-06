HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Mumbai City edge East Bengal in nail-biting ISL clash

Mumbai City edge East Bengal in nail-biting ISL clash

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 06, 2025 23:45 IST

x

Harmanpreet Singh

IMAGE: Mumbai City FC were offensively prolific. Photograph: ISL/X

Mumbai City FC held off a late scare from East Bengal FC to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) in Kolkata on Monday.

Mumbai were offensively prolific in the first-half, recording 12 touches inside East Bengal's box in the opening 45 minutes.

The visitors pulled off a flawless sequence from the back, with their defensive unit initiating the attack. Brandon Fernandes picked the ball from Vikram Partap Singh at the centre from distance.

 

Immediately, Brandon carved open the East Bengal FC defence with a slick through-ball intended for Lallianzuala Chhangte. The attacker took a fine touch, before he deposited it into the bottom left corner with a fierce right-footed shot to break the deadlock.

The home side regained their attacking intensity as soon as the second essay of the game began. They didn't let the Islanders settle and dictate the offensive endeavours as was the case in the first half.

Naorem Mahesh Singh put pressure on the Mumbai City defence with an industrious effort in the 66th minute down the left flank. The Petr Kratky-coached team fell short of clearing the ball out, which instead ended up landing at Dimitrios Diamantakos' feet on the right post.

The striker tried for a lateral pass from close range, but Mumbai City's Sahil Panwar got in the way and struck the ball inside his own net, reducing the deficit for the Red & Gold Brigade.

In the 83rd minute, a corner kick led to the equaliser for the Kolkata-based side. The Islanders wore a disorganised look for a brief while and it was enough for the Oscar Bruzon-coached unit to pounce upon.

By pushing sheer numbers ahead, they overwhelmed the Mumbai City FC backline in their own box. Hector Yuste showed his smarts by using his head to lay a ball on David Lalhlansanga's path at the centre of the box, and the latter used his left foot to send the ball into the bottom left corner.

However, East Bengal's joy was short-lived though, as Mumbai City snatched the winner four minutes later, with Karelis bagging his brace.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

'What Does Gill Contribute To The Team?'
'What Does Gill Contribute To The Team?'
Osaka 'very optimistic' about Australian Open
Osaka 'very optimistic' about Australian Open
Inside Manu Bhaker's Beautiful Home
Inside Manu Bhaker's Beautiful Home
Babies' Day Out At The SCG!
Babies' Day Out At The SCG!
Abhishek Bachchan joins European T20 League...
Abhishek Bachchan joins European T20 League...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Indian Flatbreads In Top World Bread Rankings

webstory image 2

Yes, Idlis... 5 Foods You SHOULD Have For Breakfast

webstory image 3

Simple Food Advice For 2025

VIDEOS

Shivalaya Park: Maha Kumbh's unique 'Waste to Wonder' attraction with replicas of 12 Jyotirlingas2:23

Shivalaya Park: Maha Kumbh's unique 'Waste to Wonder'...

'Shades of Zaheer Khan', Tendulkar highly amazed by the bowling of a village girl7:27

'Shades of Zaheer Khan', Tendulkar highly amazed by the...

Malaika spotted outside yoga class in Bandra0:45

Malaika spotted outside yoga class in Bandra

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD