Yohaan Benjamin's European Dream Takes Shape With Guarda FC Signing

Mumbai-born Indian youth international Yohaan Benjamin has secured a significant two-year deal with Portuguese club Guarda FC, marking a pivotal moment for his European football aspirations and opening new pathways for Indian talent abroad.

Photograph: Shillong Lajong FC/X

Key Points Indian youth international Yohaan Benjamin signs a two-year contract with Portuguese club Guarda FC.

The move signifies a major step in Benjamin's European football journey and Guarda FC's talent development strategy.

Benjamin, a midfielder, previously excelled with Shillong Lajong, winning the Shillong Premier League.

This signing highlights the growing pathway for Indian footballers into international leagues.

Portuguese club Guarda FC has signed Mumbai-born Indian youth international Yohaan Benjamin to a two-year deal, subject to international clearance and visa formalities. The signing marks a significant step in Yohaan's European football journey and aligns with Guarda FC's ambition to create pathways for emerging talent from India, Asia and other developing football markets into European football.

"Signing for Guarda FC means a lot to me. It's another important step in my journey in Europe and an opportunity to keep growing, competing and proving myself at a higher level. I'm grateful to the club for believing in me and giving me this opportunity," Benjamin said.

Yohaan Benjamin's Journey To European Football

The mid-fielder began his football journey through football schools and academies, including Conscient Football Mumbai, Football Academy of Bangalore and Minerva Football Academy, before joining Shillong Lajong in early 2022. During his three years with the club, Yohaan progressed beyond the academy setup, gaining valuable experience alongside older players and across the club's senior and reserve setups. He scored nine goals in the 2024 Shillong Premier League, helping Shillong Lajong clinch the title, while also contributing to the club's runners-up finish in the Meghalaya State League.

Jai Agarwal, CEO, Guarda Futebol Clube Futebol, SAD, said, "Yohaan is exactly the kind of player we want at Guarda FC - ambitious, committed and hungry to succeed. We're delighted to have secured his signature on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance and visa formalities."