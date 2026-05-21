Mukund Sasikumar Exits SM Krishna Memorial Open After Quarterfinal Thriller

India's Mukund Sasikumar put up a valiant fight but ultimately lost to Alastair Gray in a thrilling quarterfinal match at the SM Krishna Memorial Open in Bengaluru.

Key Points Mukund Sasikumar's campaign at the SM Krishna Memorial Open ends after a quarterfinal loss to Alastair Gray.

Sasikumar displayed resilience, firing 14 aces in a close match against the higher-ranked Gray.

Ilya Ivashka advances to the semifinals with a dominant victory over Alex Hernandez.

Hamish Stewart secures a spot in the semifinals after defeating Ognjen Milic in straight sets.

India's campaign in the men's singles at the SM Krishna Memorial Open came to an end, but not before Mukund Sasikumar produced a stirring fight against second seed Alastair Gray of Great Britain in a quarterfinal battle that stretched two hours and 40 minutes here on Thursday.

The 29-year-old from Chennai, ranked 536 in the world, pushed the higher-ranked Gray (world No. 287) to the brink before eventually falling 6-2, 5-7, 6-7(3) in one of the most gripping matches of the tournament.

Ilya Ivashka's Dominant Performance

Meanwhile, former world No. 40 Ilya Ivashka continued his dominant run, brushing aside Alex Hernandez of Mexico 6-1, 6-2 in just 72 minutes to storm into the semifinals while third seed Hamish Stewart of Great Britain was equally clinical, requiring only 57 minutes to dismantle sixth seed Ognjen Milic of Serbia 6-2, 6-1.

Fourth seed Petr Bar Biryukov overcame Malaysia's Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to complete the semifinal lineup.

Doubles Matches Disrupted

Heavy rains disrupted the doubles quarterfinals with only one match being completed while two others were in progress.

Sasikumar's Resilient Effort

Mukund's performance was marked by resilience and fearless shot-making, as he fired 14 aces -- five more than Gray -- and committed fewer double faults despite facing sustained pressure. The Indian repeatedly clawed his way back into the contest and was within touching distance of a semifinal berth.

Gray raced ahead early, capitalising on three breaks of serve in the opening set to pocket it 6-2 despite Mukund breaking in the second game. The Briton appeared in control, using his superior ranking and consistency to dictate proceedings.

However, Mukund raised his level dramatically in the second set.

After earning a break in the fourth game, the Indian looked poised to force a decider before Gray broke back in the ninth. With the set hanging in balance at 5-5, Mukund held firm and then struck decisively in the 12th game, breaking Gray to claim the set 7-5 and ignite hopes among the home crowd.

The Deciding Set

The deciding set turned into a rollercoaster. Gray secured a crucial break in the ninth game and appeared set to close out the contest. But Mukund showcased remarkable fighting spirit, saving a match point before breaking back in the 10th game.

Riding the momentum, the Indian then held serve at love in the 11th to push the pressure back on Gray. With neither player giving an inch, the contest headed into a tie-break.

The Briton seized control immediately, opening with an early mini-break and maintaining his advantage to seal the match and deny Mukund what would have been one of the memorable semifinal appearances of his career.