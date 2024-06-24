News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Mudryk's cat helps him inspire Ukraine to victory

Mudryk's cat helps him inspire Ukraine to victory

June 24, 2024 18:58 IST
IMAGE: Ukraine's Mykhailo Mudryk in action with Slovakia's Peter Pekarik during their Euro 2024 group match Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Ukraine midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk helped spark his side to a vital comeback Euro 2024 victory over Slovakia on Friday with a little help from his pet cat.

The 23-year-old Chelsea player often posts photos of his cat on social media and now has had his beloved short-eared tabby printed on his shin pads for the tournament in Germany.

The signs were not good after Ukraine's 3-0 drubbing by Romania but Mudryk displayed feline-like dexterity in Duesseldorf as his side won 2-1 to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the last 16.

IMAGE: Mudryk's shin-pads features a graphic of his pet cat.  Photograph: UEFA Euro 2024 /X

Mudryk is known for his quirky, and very small, custom-made shin pads. He has one pair inscribed with a Christian-inspired message "Can't, Can't, Can't, Can" -- with a cartoon of Jesus taking the T away and planting it atop a hill like a cross.

This time, however, it is his cat that is providing the inspiration as he prepares for Ukraine's final Group E match against Belgium on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
