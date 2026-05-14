HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Hemanth Muddappa Wins 18th National Title After Appeal

Hemanth Muddappa Wins 18th National Title After Appeal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 17:23 IST

x

Hemanth Muddappa of Bengaluru has been officially declared the 2025 National Champion in drag racing after a successful appeal, securing his historic 18th National title.

Key Points

  • Hemanth Muddappa of Bengaluru declared 2025 National Champion in unrestricted drag racing class.
  • Indian Motor Sports Appeals Court (IMSAC) restored Muddappa's title after a contested decision.
  • Muddappa's victory marks his 18th National title, making him the most decorated two-wheeler champion in Indian motorsport.
  • The controversy stemmed from an alleged jump start during the final run, which Muddappa contested.

Bengaluru's Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing has officially been declared the 2025 National Champion in the premier unrestricted class after the Indian Motor Sports Appeals Court (IMSAC) restored his title from the final round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship held last December.

Muddappa's Historic 18th National Title

The ruling not only restores Muddappa's victory in the championship-deciding round at the Madras International Circuit, but also elevates the rider popularly known as India's 'Drag King' to a historic milestone -- his 18th National title -- making him the most decorated two-wheeler National champion in Indian motorsport history.

 

Successful Rider-Tuner Partnership

The feat also underlines one of Indian drag racing's most successful rider-tuner partnerships, with Muddappa and long-time tuner Sharan Pratap combining for all 18 National crowns over the years.

Controversy and Appeal

The controversy stemmed from an alleged jump start during the final run of the Unrestricted category. Muddappa immediately contested the decision, maintaining that there was no forward or backward movement of the motorcycle.

"It took longer than expected, but what's rightfully yours will always find its way back. I won it on track, fair and square, when it mattered the most. Justice has now prevailed, and I thank IMSAC for standing by what is right," Muddappa said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Goa Gears Up for High-Octane Supercross Return After Long Break
Goa Gears Up for High-Octane Supercross Return After Long Break
PIX: Mallakhamb gets a world championship
PIX: Mallakhamb gets a world championship
Sports Shorts: Cuest Advani wins 17th world title
Sports Shorts: Cuest Advani wins 17th world title
'This is unbelievable phase for Indian sports'
'This is unbelievable phase for Indian sports'
National Motorcycle Racing: 13-year-old Harees dies following a crash
National Motorcycle Racing: 13-year-old Harees dies following a crash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

He Quit IT for Farming - What Happened Next Is Inspiring2:36

He Quit IT for Farming - What Happened Next Is Inspiring

At BRICS Delhi meet, Iran FM takes 'an empire in decline' jibe at US0:40

At BRICS Delhi meet, Iran FM takes 'an empire in decline'...

Mamata Banerjee dons lawyers' coat, arrives at Calcutta high court0:36

Mamata Banerjee dons lawyers' coat, arrives at Calcutta...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO