Hemanth Muddappa Wins 18th National Title After Appeal

Hemanth Muddappa of Bengaluru has been officially declared the 2025 National Champion in drag racing after a successful appeal, securing his historic 18th National title.

Key Points Hemanth Muddappa of Bengaluru declared 2025 National Champion in unrestricted drag racing class.

Indian Motor Sports Appeals Court (IMSAC) restored Muddappa's title after a contested decision.

Muddappa's victory marks his 18th National title, making him the most decorated two-wheeler champion in Indian motorsport.

The controversy stemmed from an alleged jump start during the final run, which Muddappa contested.

Bengaluru's Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing has officially been declared the 2025 National Champion in the premier unrestricted class after the Indian Motor Sports Appeals Court (IMSAC) restored his title from the final round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship held last December.

Muddappa's Historic 18th National Title

The ruling not only restores Muddappa's victory in the championship-deciding round at the Madras International Circuit, but also elevates the rider popularly known as India's 'Drag King' to a historic milestone -- his 18th National title -- making him the most decorated two-wheeler National champion in Indian motorsport history.

Successful Rider-Tuner Partnership

The feat also underlines one of Indian drag racing's most successful rider-tuner partnerships, with Muddappa and long-time tuner Sharan Pratap combining for all 18 National crowns over the years.

Controversy and Appeal

The controversy stemmed from an alleged jump start during the final run of the Unrestricted category. Muddappa immediately contested the decision, maintaining that there was no forward or backward movement of the motorcycle.

"It took longer than expected, but what's rightfully yours will always find its way back. I won it on track, fair and square, when it mattered the most. Justice has now prevailed, and I thank IMSAC for standing by what is right," Muddappa said.