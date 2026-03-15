Mubassina Mohammed Secures Gold in Long Jump at Indian Open

Mubassina Mohammed soared to victory, winning the long jump gold at the Indian Open Jumps Competition and setting a new personal best.

IMAGE: Mubassina Mohammed leaped to a distance of 6.38m to claim the top spot. Photograph: Kind Courtesy NCOE Trivandrum

Key Points Mubassina Mohammed won gold in the long jump at the Indian Open Jumps Competition with a jump of 6.38m.

Mubassina Mohammed improved her personal best to 6.38m at the Anju Bobby George Sports Foundation.

Bhavani Yadav secured silver in the long jump, while Kusuma Ravada took home the bronze medal.

The Indian Open Jumps Competition featured events including men's and women's long jump, triple jump, high jump, and pole vault across various age categories.

Rising female long jumper Mubassina Mohammed won the long jump gold at the fifth Indian Open Jumps Competition held at the Anju Bobby George Foundation Campus, here on Sunday.

On her way to winning gold with a jump of 6.38m, the 20-year-old, representing the Anju Bobby George Sports Foundation, also improved her personal best of 6.36m.

Mubassina was steady in her performance on Sunday. She had a series of 6.18m, 6.24m, 6.29m, 5.81m, 6.15m, and 6.38m.

Bhavani Yadav (Railways) won silver with a distance of 6.27m. Kusuma Ravada (Anju Bobby George Sports Foundation) won bronze with a distance of 6.08m.

Day Two Results

Men: Long jump: Purushotham (Karnataka) 7.87m, Suran Payasingh (Odisha) 7.78m, Saran S (Tamil Nadu) 7.77m.

Men: Long jump U20: Yuvraj K (NCOE Trivandrum) 7.63m, Ayush Yadav (Delhi) 7.26m, Dhanush Raj M (Kerala) 7.06m.

Men: Long jump U18: Rajeev Roy (NCOE Trivandrum) 7.45m, Sagar Parjapati (Uttar Pradesh) 7.07m, Aaron S (Karnataka) 6.89m.

Men: Pole vault: U20: R Hariharan Ramesh (Tamil Nadu) 4.55m, Ajeet Kumar (Rajasthan) 4.50m, Ashish Kumar Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 4.40m.

Women: Triple jump: Mallala Anusha (Andhra Pradesh) 13.18m, Aleena T Saji (Kerala) 13.12m, Nimisha Dayma (JSW) 13.08m.

Women: Long jump: Mubassina Mohammed (Anju Bobby Sports Foundation) 6.38m, Bhavani Yadav (Railway) 6.27m, Kusuma Ravada (Anju Bobby Sports Foundation) 6.08m.

Women: Long jump: U20: Tamanna (Haryana) 5.93m, Priya (Anju Bobby George Foundation) 5.59m, Sharda Bhardwaj (Uttar Pradesh) 5.40m.

Women: Long jump: U18: Kashish (Haryana) 5.58m, M Jenista Shanu (Tamil Nadu) 5.47m, Skashi Christina (Karnataka) 5.34.

Women: High jump: Pooja (JSW) 1.76m, Kevinna Ashwine (Railway) 1.74m, Pallavi Patil (Railway) 1.71m.

Women: High jump: U18: Harshini Rajasekar (Tamil Nadu) 1.50m, Dixita Rajesh (Gujarat) 1.45m.

Women: Pole vault: Baranica Elangovan (Tamil Nadu) 4.10m, Sindhushree G (NCOE Bengaluru) 3.95m, Babita Patel (CISF) 3.90m.