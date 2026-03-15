HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Mubassina Mohammed Secures Gold in Long Jump at Indian Open

Mubassina Mohammed Secures Gold in Long Jump at Indian Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 15, 2026 23:18 IST

x

Mubassina Mohammed soared to victory, winning the long jump gold at the Indian Open Jumps Competition and setting a new personal best.

Mubassina Mohammed

IMAGE: Mubassina Mohammed leaped to a distance of 6.38m to claim the top spot. Photograph: Kind Courtesy NCOE Trivandrum 

Key Points

  • Mubassina Mohammed won gold in the long jump at the Indian Open Jumps Competition with a jump of 6.38m.
  • Mubassina Mohammed improved her personal best to 6.38m at the Anju Bobby George Sports Foundation.
  • Bhavani Yadav secured silver in the long jump, while Kusuma Ravada took home the bronze medal.
  • The Indian Open Jumps Competition featured events including men's and women's long jump, triple jump, high jump, and pole vault across various age categories.

Rising female long jumper Mubassina Mohammed won the long jump gold at the fifth Indian Open Jumps Competition held at the Anju Bobby George Foundation Campus, here on Sunday.

On her way to winning gold with a jump of 6.38m, the 20-year-old, representing the Anju Bobby George Sports Foundation, also improved her personal best of 6.36m.

 

Mubassina was steady in her performance on Sunday. She had a series of 6.18m, 6.24m, 6.29m, 5.81m, 6.15m, and 6.38m.

Bhavani Yadav (Railways) won silver with a distance of 6.27m. Kusuma Ravada (Anju Bobby George Sports Foundation) won bronze with a distance of 6.08m.

Day Two Results

Men: Long jump: Purushotham (Karnataka) 7.87m, Suran Payasingh (Odisha) 7.78m, Saran S (Tamil Nadu) 7.77m.

Men: Long jump U20: Yuvraj K (NCOE Trivandrum) 7.63m, Ayush Yadav (Delhi) 7.26m, Dhanush Raj M (Kerala) 7.06m.

Men: Long jump U18: Rajeev Roy (NCOE Trivandrum) 7.45m, Sagar Parjapati (Uttar Pradesh) 7.07m, Aaron S (Karnataka) 6.89m.

Men: Pole vault: U20: R Hariharan Ramesh (Tamil Nadu) 4.55m, Ajeet Kumar (Rajasthan) 4.50m, Ashish Kumar Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 4.40m.

Women: Triple jump: Mallala Anusha (Andhra Pradesh) 13.18m, Aleena T Saji (Kerala) 13.12m, Nimisha Dayma (JSW) 13.08m.

Women: Long jump: Mubassina Mohammed (Anju Bobby Sports Foundation) 6.38m, Bhavani Yadav (Railway) 6.27m, Kusuma Ravada (Anju Bobby Sports Foundation) 6.08m.

Women: Long jump: U20: Tamanna (Haryana) 5.93m, Priya (Anju Bobby George Foundation) 5.59m, Sharda Bhardwaj (Uttar Pradesh) 5.40m.

Women: Long jump: U18: Kashish (Haryana) 5.58m, M Jenista Shanu (Tamil Nadu) 5.47m, Skashi Christina (Karnataka) 5.34.

Women: High jump: Pooja (JSW) 1.76m, Kevinna Ashwine (Railway) 1.74m, Pallavi Patil (Railway) 1.71m.

Women: High jump: U18: Harshini Rajasekar (Tamil Nadu) 1.50m, Dixita Rajesh (Gujarat) 1.45m.

Women: Pole vault: Baranica Elangovan (Tamil Nadu) 4.10m, Sindhushree G (NCOE Bengaluru) 3.95m, Babita Patel (CISF) 3.90m.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Gill, Mandhana walk away with BCCI top honours
Gill, Mandhana walk away with BCCI top honours
CWG 2022: How India fared on Thursday, August 4
CWG 2022: How India fared on Thursday, August 4
ISL: Mumbai City FC Secure Victory Over Inter Kashi
ISL: Mumbai City FC Secure Victory Over Inter Kashi
Argentina vs Spain 'Finalissima' in Qatar cancelled
Argentina vs Spain 'Finalissima' in Qatar cancelled
Olympian long jumper Sreeshankar bags gold in Greece
Olympian long jumper Sreeshankar bags gold in Greece

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Spotted: Divya Dutta Looks Stunning in Traditional Red Saree1:10

Spotted: Divya Dutta Looks Stunning in Traditional Red Saree

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in Stylish Appearance!1:01

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in...

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit0:55

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO