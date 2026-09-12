How Thailand Is Using Muay Thai To Strengthen India Ties

Discover how Thailand is leveraging its traditional martial art, Muay Thai, as a powerful soft-power tool to enhance cultural and economic ties with India through recent demonstrations and official support.

Key Points Muay Thai, a traditional Thai martial art, was showcased in a live demonstration in India.

The initiative aims to popularise the full-contact combat sport, known for using eight points of contact.

Thailand's Royal Government views Muay Thai as a key national soft-power asset.

The Sports Authority of Thailand supports using Muay Thai to bring India and Thailand closer.

The sport combines cultural heritage with significant economic potential for both nations.

In a bid to popularise Muay Thai in India, a live demonstration of the martial art that originated in Thailand was held here, with leading Thai promoter Khun Ariyawat and trainers from the country showcasing the sport recently.

Muay Thai is a traditional Thai martial art and full-contact combat sport that uses eight points of contact -- the fists, elbows, knees and shins.

During the event, Gongsak Yodmani, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, unveiled the Royal Thai Government's vision of bringing India and Thailand closer through Muay Thai in a video message.

Yodmani described Muay Thai as a key national soft-power asset for Thailand, combining cultural heritage with economic potential, and said the Sports Authority of Thailand would wholeheartedly support the initiative in India.