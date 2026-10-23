Home  » Sports » 13th MTB Himalaya Shimla Race Flagged Off

13th MTB Himalaya Shimla Race Flagged Off

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 23, 2026 18:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

The 13th edition of the MTB Himalaya Shimla mountain bike race, featuring over 80 riders and challenging off-road terrain, was flagged off on Friday, marking a significant event for cycling enthusiasts and promoting adventure tourism in Himachal Pradesh.

Key Points

  • The 13th edition of the MTB Himalaya Shimla mountain bike race was flagged off on Friday.
  • Over 80 riders from 20 cities are participating in the three-day event.
  • Participants will cover approximately 130 km and 3,800m of climbing, with 90 per cent of the route being off-road.
  • Gravel bikes are allowed for the first time in this edition of the race.
  • Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary KK Pant affirmed the government's commitment to developing cycling in the region.

The 13th edition of MTB Himalaya Shimla mountain bike race was flagged off here on Friday.

Organiser HASTPA has launched Asia's first MTB stage race, MTB Himalaya, back in 2005. The first MTB Shimla race was held in 2012.

 

Race Details And Participation

More than 80 riders from 20 cities are taking part in the three-day event.

As per the organisers, the riders will cover around 130 km and 3,800m of climbing over a Prologue and two timed stages, 90 per cent of it off-road. Gravel bikes are allowed for the first time.

"The government is fully committed to developing cycling in all its aspects. This is the real way to see Himachal," said Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary KK Pant at the flag off.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

mtb himalaya shimlamountain bike racecycling himachal pradeshadventure sports indiaoff-road biking

More From Rediff

Pankaj Advani Is World Billiards Champion Again!

Pankaj Advani Is World Billiards Champion Again!
'Disrespectful': Trump Blasts LeBron James Over Anthem Gestures

'Disrespectful': Trump Blasts LeBron James Over Anthem Gestures
NUSC To Make History In Indian Football League

NUSC To Make History In Indian Football League

Related Stories

Sikkim Kicks Off 2026 Zabarvan Extreme Legends Series

Sikkim Kicks Off 2026 Zabarvan Extreme Legends Series

Web Stories

India's 10 Leading Causes of Death

India's 10 Leading Causes of Death
8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count

8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count
How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs

How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026