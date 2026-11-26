Mahendra Singh Dhoni's esports team, Mahi Clutchers, is geared up to compete against India's leading esports organizations in the highly anticipated MOBA Legends Masters Series (MLMS) Season 2.

IMAGE: MS Dhoni's Mahi Clutchers will compete in the MOBA Legends Masters Series (MLMS) Season 2. Photograph: Mahi Clutchers/Instagram

Key Points Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Mahi Clutchers will participate in the MOBA Legends Masters Series (MLMS) Season 2, hosted by Google Play Arena.

Eight top Indian esports teams, including S8UL Esports and GodLike Esports, will compete for the Season 2 title.

The tournament features a group stage from November 27-30, followed by a Last Chance Qualifier on December 10, leading to the LAN Finals on December 19-20.

The inaugural MLMS season saw True Rippers win and secure India's spot at the Esports World Cup 2026 in Paris.

Google Play Arena will also host competitions for other popular mobile titles like BGMI, Free Fire MAX, and Real Cricket.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Mahi Clutchers will compete in the MOBA Legends Masters Series (MLMS) Season 2, with the tournament's group stage kicking off on Friday. ,

Google Play Arena, launched by Google Play and NODWIN Gaming to celebrate India's vibrant mobile gaming community, will host the competition, bringing together eight teams for the second season of MLMS.

Tournament Structure and Teams

The tournament will see Mahi Clutchers take on some of India's leading esports organizations, including S8UL Esports, GodLike Esports, Orangutan, Team Apex Gaming and Revenant XSpark, alongside Crux Requiem and Shadow Esports, who secured their spots through the Mythic Showdown qualifiers.

The eight teams will compete for the Season 2 title, divided into two groups for the Group Stage, scheduled from November 27 to 30, which will follow a single round-robin format.

Road to the Finals

At the end of the Group Stage, the top-placed team from each group will advance directly to the Finals.

Teams finishing second and third will move to the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), while the fourth-placed teams will be eliminated. Scheduled for December 10, the LCQ will feature six teams competing for the remaining two spots in the LAN Finals.

The four finalists will compete on December 19 and 20 to determine the MLMS Season 2 champions.

Beyond MLMS Season 2

The second season follows the inaugural edition of MLMS, which saw True Rippers emerge as champions and secure India's representation at the Esports World Cup 2026 in Paris.

In addition to MLMS Season 2, Google Play Arena will host competitions across a diverse line-up of titles, including Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Free Fire MAX, Real Cricket, Chess (Chess.com) and EA SPORTS FC Mobile.