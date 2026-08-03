Mridul Doley's Hat-Trick Powers FC Raengdai To Dramatic Durand Cup Victory

Debutants FC Raengdai have made a stunning impact in the Durand Cup, climbing to the top of Group D after a thrilling 4-3 victory over TRAU FC, highlighted by a spectacular hat-trick from Mridul Doley.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Durand Cup/X

Key Points FC Raengdai secured a thrilling 4-3 victory against TRAU FC in a high-scoring Durand Cup match.

Mridul Doley was the standout performer, scoring a hat-trick for FC Raengdai.

The win sends debutants FC Raengdai to the top of Group D with six points from two matches.

Chongtham Kishan Singh also contributed a goal for FC Raengdai, while TRAU's goals came from Chanam Akash Meitei, Afdal Varikkodan, and an own goal.

FC Raengdai's unexpected strong start marks a significant achievement in their second-ever Durand Cup fixture.

Mridul Doley produced a hat-trick as FC Raengdai stunned TRAU FC 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller of the Durand Cup here on Monday. Besides Mridul (14', 24', 79'), Chongtham Kishan Singh (45+3') was the other goal-scorer for debutants FC Raengdai. For TRAU, Chanam Akash Meitei (43'), Afdal Varikkodan (47'), Lanchungrei Pamei (67' OG) found the back of the net.

The result sends debutants FC Raengdai top of Group D with six points from two matches, a start few would have predicted for a side playing only its second-ever Durand Cup fixture. Neroca sit second on one point from a single outing, with TRAU third, also on one point but with two games gone. Indian Navy occupy fourth without a win to their name.

Doley's Dominance And TRAU's Fightback

Mridul did most of the early damage, scoring either side of the half-hour to give FC Raengdai a cushion. TRAU's response arrived just before the interval through Chanam Akash Meitei, only for Chongtham Kishan Singh to restore the two-goal gap in first-half stoppage time.

Dramatic Second Half And Decisive Hat-Trick

Afdal Varikkodan pulled one back within two minutes of the restart, and when Lanchungrei Pamei turned the ball into his own net in the 67th minute, parity had been restored for the second time in an evening that seemed to specialise in it. Doley had the final word, completing his hat-trick in the 79th minute to send FC Raengdai back in front for good.