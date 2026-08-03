Mridul Doley's Hat-Trick Powers FC Raengdai To Dramatic Durand Cup Victory

Discover how debutants FC Raengdai, powered by Mridul Doley's hat-trick, dramatically defeated TRAU FC 4-3 to claim the top spot in Durand Cup Group D, alongside Langsning FC's impressive 5-0 debut win.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Durand Cup/X

Key Points FC Raengdai, a debutant team, secured a 4-3 victory against TRAU FC in a high-scoring Durand Cup match.

Mridul Doley was the star performer, scoring a hat-trick for FC Raengdai.

The win places FC Raengdai at the top of Group D with six points from two matches.

Langsning FC also made a strong debut, achieving a dominant 5-0 win over Mumbay FC in Group E.

The match between FC Raengdai and TRAU FC saw multiple lead changes, culminating in Doley's decisive goal.

Mridul Doley produced a hat-trick as FC Raengdai stunned TRAU FC 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller of the Durand Cup here on Monday. Besides Mridul (14', 24', 79'), Chongtham Kishan Singh (45+3') was the other goal-scorer for debutants FC Raengdai. For TRAU, Chanam Akash Meitei (43'), Afdal Varikkodan (47'), Lanchungrei Pamei (67' OG) found the back of the net.

FC Raengdai's Dominant Group D Performance

The result sends debutants FC Raengdai top of Group D with six points from two matches, a start few would have predicted for a side playing only its second-ever Durand Cup fixture. Neroca sit second on one point from a single outing, with TRAU third, also on one point but with two games gone. Indian Navy occupy fourth without a win to their name.

Langsning FC's Memorable Debut

Later in the day, Langsning FC made their Durand Cup debut memorable with a 5-0 victory over Mumbay FC in a Group E fixture in Shillong. Syed Ahmed (51', 65') produced a brace, while Kyrmenskhem Mukhim (89'), Dibormi Chanlang Ki O Kassar (90+4') and Samuel Phawa (90+5') also scored for Langsning FC, while Mumbay FC drew a blank.

Doley's Decisive Hat-Trick

Earlier, Mridul did most of the early damage, scoring either side of the half-hour to give FC Raengdai a cushion. TRAU's response arrived just before the interval through Chanam Akash Meitei, only for Chongtham Kishan Singh to restore the two-goal gap in first-half stoppage time. Afdal Varikkodan pulled one back within two minutes of the restart, and when Lanchungrei Pamei turned the ball into his own net in the 67th minute, parity had been restored for the second time in an evening that seemed to specialise in it. Doley had the final word, completing his hat-trick in the 79th minute to send FC Raengdai back in front for good.