MR Poovamma's Golden Revenge At Asian Games

Indian quarter-miler MR Poovamma made a triumphant return to the Asian Games, securing a gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay after overcoming a two-year doping ban and defying critics.

Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points MR Poovamma secured her third Asian Games 4x400m relay gold, marking a significant comeback after a two-year doping ban.

The 36-year-old athlete expressed immense satisfaction in proving "Doubting Thomases" wrong, calling her victory a "revenge."

Poovamma, who also won a silver in the mixed 4x400m relay, remains a key member of India's relay teams and has no plans to retire, stating age is just a number.

She credited her husband, Jithin Paul, and her family for their crucial support and motivation during her period of depression and subsequent return to competition.

This gold medal is Poovamma's sixth overall at the Asian Games, highlighting her enduring career and resilience in athletics.

Missing out the 2022 Asian Games due to a doping offence had hurt MR Poovamma immensely and country's most experienced quarte-miler couldn't be happier after making 'Doubting Thomases' eat a humble pie after playing her part in a gold winning performance by the Indian women's 4x400m relay team at Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Triumphant Return To Asian Games

This was 36-year-old Poovamma's third 4x400m relay gold in the Asian Games, having been part of the 2014 and 2018 teams.

"This is my sixth Asian Games medal. I wanted this medal because after 2022, I wanted to come back very badly. Because of some issues (doping ban in 2021), I missed Tokyo Olympics (2021) and Hangzhou Asian Games (2023).

"And this is a revenge. I have now won a gold and silver (4x400m mixed realy) in Asian Games here."

Even at this age, Poovamma is a key member of the women's 4x400m relay and the mixed 4x400m relay teams.

Defying Doubters And Future Plans

"There were a lot of people who said whether Poovamma will be able to win a medal. Everyone was waiting. Many people asked when Poovamma will stop, some athlete can take in my place.

"But why should I give up when I am performing well? Till I am performing, I will never give up. That is my promise. I know, I was not at my peak in 2025. But in 2026, I clocked 53 seconds (in 400m).

"No matter what age is, it's just a number. It's only the hard work and motivation which matter. I love my sport. Maybe even at 40 also, I might keep on running. I am still in my peak performance and I have not that mindset to retire. I am not retiring."

The Road To Comeback And Family Support

Poovamma was banned for two years for a doping offence in 2021. She made a return to competition in 2023.

She credited her family and husband Jithin Paul for the comeback and for the medals she won subsequently. Jithin is a former quarter-miler who represented India.

"My parents know. My husband knows that very well. When my issues were going on, I was so depressed. I don't know what situation I went through. My husband he is the one who motivated me.

"After marriage, people may think about dropping sports and all. But he is the one who told me to continue. He would cook for me so that I do not get tired for training. He had done a lot to me.

"And my mom used to come and stay in Pune, so that I train without any difficulties. So I am very thankful to them."