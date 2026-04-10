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Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to Battle for Hockey Title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 18:45 IST

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Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are set to face off in a highly anticipated final of the Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship after both teams secured impressive semi-final victories.

Key Points

  • Madhya Pradesh defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 4-2 to reach the Hockey India Sub Junior Championship final.
  • Uttar Pradesh secured a 6-2 victory over Punjab in the second semi-final of the Hockey India Sub Junior Championship.
  • Deepak Singh, Karan Gautam, Gazee Khan, and Siddharth Ben scored for Madhya Pradesh in their semi-final win.
  • Shahrukh Ali and Nitish Yadav each scored twice for Uttar Pradesh in their dominant victory over Punjab.
  • The final match between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will determine the champion of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship Division 'A'.

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh registered wins in the respective semifinals to set up title clash at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship Division 'A' here on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh Secures Victory

In the first semfinal, Madhya Pradesh secured a 4-2 win against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

 

Deepak Singh (29th minute), Karan Gautam (43rd), Gazee Khan (47th) and Siddharth Ben (51st) scored for the winners, while captain Dhiraj Pal (36th) and Apurwa Chauhan (54th) netted for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

Uttar Pradesh Dominates Punjab

In the second semifinal, Uttar Pradesh registered a 6-2 victory over Punjab.

Shahrukh Ali (11th, 32nd) and Nitish Yadav (26th, 29th) scored a brace each, with captain Ketan Kushwaha (42nd) and Rahul Yadav (42nd) also finding the back of the net for Uttar Pradesh. For Punjab, Ali Razzaq (39th) and Rajveer Singh (43rd) were the goal getters.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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