Madhya Pradesh Rewards Silver Medal Winners From Commonwealth Games

Discover how the Madhya Pradesh government is honouring its Commonwealth Games silver medalists, Yamini and Ajay Babu, with significant cash rewards and government jobs, boosting sports in the state.

Photograph: B Mathur/Reuters

Key Points Madhya Pradesh government announced Rs 25 lakh cash reward for two Commonwealth Games silver medalists.

Athletes Yamini (judo) and Ajay Babu (weightlifting) will also receive government jobs.

Sports Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang congratulated the athletes for their outstanding achievements.

The state government aims to inspire young sportspersons through such recognition and support.

MP is committed to providing world-class sports infrastructure and training facilities.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday announced cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each and government jobs for athletes Yamini and Ajay Babu, both from the state, for winning silver medals in judo and weightlifting, respectively, at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang congratulated the two athletes and said their achievements had brought pride to Madhya Pradesh and the country.

Recognising Sporting Excellence In Madhya Pradesh

"Yamini displayed outstanding skill and determination to clinch the silver medal in judo, while Ajay Babu secured runner-up spot in weightlifting with an impressive performance. The success of the two athletes will inspire young sportspersons in MP excel at the international level," he said.

The minister also spoke to Yamini through a video call and congratulated her on her win.

"The state government will provide Rs 25 lakh each to Yamini and Ajay Babu in accordance with the Madhya Pradesh sports policy. Both athletes will also be offered government jobs," Sarang announced.

The MP government, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is committed to providing world-class sports infrastructure, modern training facilities and other support to help athletes excel at national and international competitions, he added.