Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a significant Rs 1 crore reward for the victorious Indian women's hockey team after their impressive 3-1 win against China in the Asian Champions Trophy final, further boosting sports in the state.

Key Points Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a Rs 1 crore reward for the Indian women's hockey team.

The reward follows India's 3-1 victory against China in the Asian Champions Trophy final.

Individual players will receive Rs 5 lakh each, and support staff Rs 2.5 lakh.

CM Yadav presented the trophy to the team at Nathu Barkheda Stadium in Bhopal on Saturday night.

He also urged the FIH president to consider Madhya Pradesh as a host for the Hockey World Cup scheduled for January-February.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to the Indian women's hockey team after India beat China 3-1 in the Asian Champions Trophy final held here.

Madhya Pradesh CM's Generous Reward

Yadav presented the trophy to the Indian team at Nathu Barkheda Stadium in Bhopal on Saturday night and congratulated the players on their victory.

The chief minister lauded the players for their remarkable performance that brought back memories of Indian hockey's glorious past.

Apart from Rs 1 crore for the team, he announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh each for players and Rs 2.5 lakh for support staff, and said the financial incentives were intended to encourage the players to continue performing well, bring laurels to the country and achieve greater heights.

Yadav urged International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Tayyab Ikram to give Madhya Pradesh an opportunity to host the World Cup scheduled for January-February.

He said Madhya Pradesh was ready to host the tournament and would strive to stage global events using its available resources and facilities.