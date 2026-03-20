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Home  » Sports » Moyano's Brace Propels Diamond Harbour FC to Victory Over Aizawl FC

Moyano's Brace Propels Diamond Harbour FC to Victory Over Aizawl FC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 22:35 IST

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Antonio Moyano's brace powered Diamond Harbour FC to a decisive 2-0 victory against Aizawl FC in the Indian Football League, propelling them to the top of the league table.

Key Points

  • Antonio Moyano's two goals led Diamond Harbour FC to a 2-0 victory over Aizawl FC in the Indian Football League.
  • Diamond Harbour FC's dominant possession (74%) and attacking play secured their third straight win of the season.
  • Aizawl FC struggled to create clear scoring opportunities despite increased attacking intensity in the second half.
  • Bryce Miranda's assist set up Antonio Moyano's second goal, solidifying Diamond Harbour FC's lead.

Diamond Harbour FC registered a commanding 2-0 victory over Aizawl FC in their Indian Football League (IFL) match here on Friday, thanks to Antonio Moyano's brilliant brace in the second half.

Diamond Harbour climbed to the top of the table after their third straight win of the season with nine points, while Aizawl FC dropped to seventh with five points. Antonio Moyano was adjudged the Player of the Match.

 

Diamond Harbour were dominant from the first whistle, constantly attacking and keeping hold of the ball with a 74% possession.

Aizawl were happy to play the waiting game and slowly found their groove after 20-odd minutes.

Moyano's Impactful Goals

The deadlock was finally broken shortly after the restart in the 47th minute.

Capitalising on a poor clearance from Aizawl defender Rohmingthanga, Moyano picked up the loose ball and produced a precise finish.

The Spanish midfielder calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Vanlalhriatpuia to give his side the lead.

The match picked up intensity as Aizawl began attacking in search of an equaliser, but they still lacked the cutting edge to create clear openings.

However, it was the visitors who doubled their advantage in the 77th minute.

Bryce Miranda ran past two defenders to create an almost perfect chance, setting up Moyano with an empty net.

Moyano made no mistake, clinically securing his second goal of the night.

Diamond Harbour Secures the Win

After the second goal, Diamond Harbour completely controlled the proceedings. A hefty 11 minutes of added time were announced after play had to be halted briefly due to mist and bad light.

Aizawl did win a couple of late corners, but they failed to cause any threat to the Diamond Harbour defence.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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