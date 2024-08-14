Mourinho's Fenerbahce fail to make Champions League

IMAGE: Jose Mourinho was hired as manager and technical director in June as Fenerbahce chase their first Turkish league title since 2014. Photograph: Fenerbahce/X

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce were knocked out in the third qualifying round by Lille on Tuesday.

Lille advanced as the 3-2 winner after two legs as Jonathan David converted a penalty in the 118th minute to secure a 1-1 draw after extra time, dashing Mourinho's hopes of leading Fenerbahce into the revamped Champions League.

The Turkish team scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time through Bafode Diakite's own-goal to go 1-0 ahead in the second leg in Istanbul and take the match to extra time. Lille won the first leg 2-1.

Mourinho was hired as manager and technical director in June as Fenerbahce chase their first Turkish league title since 2014. He was attempting to get his new team into the revamped 36-team league stage of the Champions League, which he won with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

Fenerbahce secured a 1-0 win against Adana Demispor in their Turkish Super Lig opener on Saturday.

The manager will have the consolation of seeing his side feature in the Europa League.