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Home  » Sports » MotoGP postpones Qatar Grand Prix to November 8

MotoGP postpones Qatar Grand Prix to November 8

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March 15, 2026 15:39 IST

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MotoGP

IMAGE: Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi leads the championship with 25 points followed by Pedro Acosta of Red Bull KTM (20 points) and Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse (16 points). Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Key Points

  • MotoGP postpones Qatar Grand Prix due to Middle East conflict.
  • Originally scheduled from April 10-12, the event will now take place on November 8.
  • The Portuguese Grand Prix will be held on November 22.

The Qatar Grand Prix scheduled for next month has been postponed to November due to the conflict in the ​Middle East, MotoGP announced on Sunday.

The Lusail International ‌Circuit was set to host the fourth round of the 2026 championship from April 10-12 but it has now been ​rescheduled for November 8, organisers said in a ​statement.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran have affected countries ⁠throughout the Gulf, disrupting travel in some of the ​world's busiest transit hubs and forcing several sporting events ​to be cancelled.

"MotoGP confirms that the Qatar Grand Prix, originally scheduled for April, has been postponed to November 8 due to the ​ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East," the ​statement said.

 

"Following extensive scenario planning and calendar analysis, the revised date ‌has ⁠been chosen to ensure minimal disruption to the wider MotoGP schedule."

The Portuguese Grand Prix will now take place on November 22 and the season finale in Valencia ​will move ​to November 29, ⁠organisers added.

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi leads the championship after the first round in ​Thailand. The next two races will be held ​in ⁠Brazil (March 20-22) and the United States (March 27-29).

The conflict has also affected Formula One , with the sport announcing on Saturday ⁠races ​in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia ​would not take place in April.

Source: REUTERS
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