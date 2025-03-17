PIX: Marc Marquez wins in Argentina ahead of brother Alex

IMAGE: Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez and BK8 Gresini Racing Alex Marquez celebrate with champagne on the podium after finishing first and second respectively in the MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix, at Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo, Santiago del Estero, on Sunday. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Ducati's red-hot Marc Marquez won the Argentina Grand Prix on Sunday after trailing his brother Alex of Gresini Racing for much of the race as the pair finished in the top two yet again, while VR46 Racing's Franco Morbidelli was third.

Just as in the season-opening Grand Prix in Thailand, polesitter Marc had yet another perfect weekend, having also won Saturday's sprint, to stay top of the MotoGP riders' championship standings with a 16-point lead over Alex.

On his return to Argentina for the first time since 2019, Marc was virtually untouchable barring one error which allowed Alex to move up before the elder sibling ruthlessly snatched first place again and never looked back.

IMAGE: Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez and third-placed Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team's Franco Morbidelli celebrate with champagne on the podium. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

MotoGP did not have two brothers finishing first and second for 76 years but the Marquez brothers have now achieved the feat twice within a fortnight.

Victory also saw Marc record his 90th win across all classes to equal the late great Angel Nieto and the Spaniard wore a racing wreath with the words 'Gracias Angel', pointing up to the heavens.

"Super happy to equal Angel Nieto and this victory is for him and his family because he was an ace. Super important for the Spanish motorcycle world ... a pleasure to equal him," Marc said.

"Today the confidence was not super good with the rear, I had a few problems there. I saw that Alex was pushing, he was controlling the race.

"I said, 'OK, P2 today will be OK'. But in the end, I started to feel better and better... And then with the used tyre, it was better. It's difficult to attack your brother."

PERFECT START

IMAGE: Marc Marquez and brother Alex congratulate each other after their 1-2 finish. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Marc and Alex had the perfect start off the line while Francesco Bagnaia moved up to third but Marco Bezzecchi -- the last race winner here in 2023 -- crashed out on turn one when the Aprilia rider made contact with Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.

Up front, Marc was finally overtaken this weekend when Alex set the fastest lap and moved up to first place on lap four when his brother went wide, while Morbidelli also slipped past a struggling Bagnaia to move up to third.

Alex led for much of the race as Marc seemed to bide his time and the elder brother could not make the first attempt to take back first place on lap 18 stick as the Gresini Racing rider immediately regained the lead.

IMAGE: Aprilia Racing's Marco Bezzecchi crashes out of the race. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

But Alex was defending for his life with an increasingly aggressive Marc setting fastest laps and breathing down his neck before the factory Ducati rider eventually used the Gresini bike's slipstream to overtake with five laps left.

That was all Alex had in his locker as Marc sped away and cruised to the chequered flag while Morbidelli managed his rear soft tyre to perfection to keep Bagnaia at bay and take third -- his first podium in 1,414 days.

"I have a connection with this place and it's wonderful to have this kind of performance today and this kind of podium today on this track. It was beautiful," Morbidelli said.

Twice champion Bagnaia finished fourth and the Italian already finds himself 31 points behind new teammate Marc.

Fabio Di Giannantonio finished fifth for VR46 Racing.