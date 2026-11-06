Marc Marquez poised to match Agostini's record as war tensions grip Qatar GP

Marc Marquez heads to Qatar with an opportunity to equal Giacomo Agostini’s eight-title record, but security concerns over the regional conflict have overshadowed the MotoGP championship battle.

IMAGE: Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez celebrates winning the Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang on November 1, 2026. Photograph: Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters

Key Points Marc Marquez could equal Giacomo Agostini’s record of eight premier-class world titles in Qatar but admitted discomfort over racing amid the regional conflict.

MotoGP officials said independent risk assessments and assurances from Qatar supported the race, despite Yamaha withdrawing over company-wide travel restrictions.

Aprilia boss Massimo Rivola backed the event, while Jack Miller and Raul Fernandez expressed unease over the security situation and its impact on paddock personnel.

Marquez leads the standings with 399 points, 44 ahead of Jorge Martin, who has been declared fit after a fractured wrist, while Marco Bezzecchi trails by 67.

Ducati's Marc Marquez could clinch a record-equalling eighth MotoGP title in Qatar this weekend, but the reigning champion would rather not be there amid paddock unease over racing so close to a regional conflict.

MotoGP officials told teams in Malaysia on Sunday they had received no information warranting a change to the Qatar Grand Prix, despite riders' concerns about the war against Iran.

The race at the Lusail International Circuit, originally scheduled for April, was postponed to November 6 to 8 due to the conflict, with seven-times champion Marquez among those seeking further assurances.

"Not the best place to be but, in the end, we have a contract and we are ready to race here in Qatar," said Marquez, who can equal Giacomo Agostini's haul of eight world championships in the premier class.

"I tried to arrive as late as possible and I will leave as soon as possible... You can see that some people are affected a bit more, some people a bit less.

"But in the end, we must be professional."

Marquez's remark contrasted with the stance taken by Aprilia, who have been vocal about wanting to race in Qatar as they look to salvage a campaign that seemed theirs to win months ago.

Aprilia Dismiss Safety Debate

MotoGP has said independent risk assessments show it is safe to race, while Qatar has given official assurances and guarantees that teams and riders will not be stranded if the conflict escalates.

"If the organisers say it's safe, we have to go. There's not much to debate. Honestly, I don't understand all this fuss that's being made," Aprilia boss Massimo Rivola told AS.

"I want to go. If you don't want to do this job, you stay home."

Yamaha Withdraws

But those assurances did not stop Yamaha from withdrawing after the Japanese manufacturer cited "company-wide travel restrictions".

MotoGP said the team could face "sporting consequences" for not honouring its contract, a decision for governing body FIM, which did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"I don't want to go. Like everybody," Pramac Racing's Jack Miller had said in Sepang.

"They can attack us at any angle. Both financially and on the sporting side with our licences and also the team... Do I want to hurt the team? Not at all. But at the same time, I don't feel like pushing the horse to race."

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez said it had been a "strange weekend" since arriving in Qatar.

"The tension of there being a war going on and you being right in the thick of it... for the people working there, it's not exactly the ideal atmosphere," he said.

Match Point for Marquez

Marquez leads with 399 points -- 44 ahead of Aprilia's Jorge Martin, who led earlier in the season, and 67 clear of Marco Bezzecchi, once a clear favourite after winning four of the first seven races.

"I'm happy to be heading to Qatar. It's a track I really like," Bezzecchi said.

Martin, who was declared fit on Friday after withdrawing from Malaysia with a fractured wrist, is eager to return after he saw his title hopes slowly fade.

"I went back to Spain to continue the treatment I need to recover from the injury and to get to Qatar in the best shape possible. Now we'll see how the body responds," the 2024 champion said.