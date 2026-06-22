From Vacation To World Cup Star: Zico's Rise For Egypt

Mostafa "Zico" Mohamed, initially on vacation, became an unexpected star for the Egyptian national team, leading them to a historic first World Cup victory against New Zealand.

IMAGE: Egypt's Mostafa Zico celebrates their second goal, scored by Mohamed Salah against New Zealand at BC Place, Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points Mostafa "Zico" Mohamed received an unexpected call-up to the Egyptian national team for the World Cup, interrupting his vacation plans.

Zico, named after Brazilian legend Zico, has emerged as a key player, scoring and assisting in Egypt's 3-1 World Cup win against New Zealand.

Egypt's victory over New Zealand marks their first-ever win at a World Cup, boosting their chances for the knockout phase.

Coach Hossam Hassan's faith in Zico has been repaid through influential performances, including goals in pre-World Cup friendlies.

Despite a strong start, the Egyptian team remains focused on advancing further in the tournament, aiming to prove their strength as an African powerhouse.

Mostafa "Zico" Mohamed was preparing for a summer vacation on Egypt's north coast when an unexpected call-up to the national team changed his plans.

"I was far away from the national team and honestly wasn't expecting it," the Pyramids FC forward told reporters after scoring one goal and setting up another in Egypt's 3-1 World Cup win over New Zealand on Sunday.

"Coach Hossam Hassan brought me from the north coast. I was about to go on vacation and suddenly I found myself at the World Cup."

Zico's Emergence As A Key Player

A fringe player before the tournament, Zico is quickly emerging as one of Egypt's standout performers.

Named after Brazilian great Zico, he is part of a long tradition in Egyptian football of players adopting the names of international stars.

The versatile attacker, who can operate on either wing or as a centre forward, has repaid the coach's faith with a string of influential displays.

He scored in pre-World Cup friendlies against Russia and Brazil before opening his World Cup account against New Zealand in Vancouver, where he also set up Mohamed Salah's goal with a clever back-heel pass inside the penalty area.

Egypt's Historic World Cup Performance

Egypt's victory over New Zealand was the country's first at a World Cup and put them in a commanding position in Group G heading into their final match against Iran as they chase a place in the knockout phase for the first time.

"From the first minute until now, Hossam Hassan has given us confidence," said Zico. "Thank God I haven't let him down for a single second."

Despite Egypt's strong start, the players were not getting carried away, he added.

"We still haven't achieved anything yet. Hopefully we can go even further," he said.

"We are the strongest team in Africa. Why shouldn't we go as far as possible in this tournament?"