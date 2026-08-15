Mahindra Racing Faces Uphill Battle In Formula E Finale

Mahindra Racing's quest for a top-three finish in the Formula E Teams' championship faces a crucial test after a challenging London E-Prix, where qualifying issues impacted their performance ahead of the season finale.

Photograph: Handout/Jaguar Racing via Getty Images

Key Points Mahindra Racing's bid for third in the Formula E Teams' championship suffered a setback in the penultimate race.

Edoardo Mortara made a significant recovery, climbing from 18th to finish seventh despite a penalty.

Poor tyre preparation during qualifying was identified as the primary reason for Mahindra's performance issues.

Mahindra now trails Andretti by 13 points, needing a strong result in the season finale to secure third place.

The Formula E Drivers' Championship will be decided in the final race, contested by Pascal Wehrlein, Jake Dennis, and Mitch Evans.

Mahindra Racing's push for a third-place finish in the Formula E Teams' championship suffered a setback even as Edoardo Mortara recovered from 18th on the grid to finish seventh in the penultimate race of the season here on India's Independence Day.

Nyck De Vries, meanwhile, endured a tough afternoon as he finished 12th after starting at ninth.

Mahindra Racing's Championship Challenge

Mahindra, which was just one point behind Andretti before the race, now has 216 points in the bag against Andretti's 229, going into Sunday's season finale. The 13-point gap means that Mahindra will need a solid result to match their best ever show of finishing third back in 2016-17 season.

Mortara's recovery was the highlight for the Indian team after a disastrous qualifying session in which Nyck de Vries could manage only ninth and Mortara 18th on the grid.

Qualifying Struggles And Mortara's Recovery

Team Principal Frederic told PTI that poor preparation meant the tyres failed to reach the required operating temperatures, costing both cars valuable pace in qualifying.

"It was poor preparation and the tyres didn't get to the high temperatures we needed, so we didn't have the pace," Frederic said.

Mortara then produced a strong fightback, steadily moving through the field and finishing fifth before being classified seventh following a penalty for causing a collision with Dan Ticktum in the penultimate lap.

Ironically, Mortara set the fastest lap of the race in 1:08.494 after struggling in the Qualifying. The result also means that Mortara has slipped to sixth in the Drivers' Championship from fifth.

Formula E Championship Heats Up

At the front, Pascal Wehrlein converted pole position into victory for Porsche, taking the championship lead with 169 points, five ahead of Andretti's Jake Dennis while Mitch Evans of Jaguar TCS is third on 148.

The Drivers' championship is still alive going to the final race Sunday but it's restricted to these three drivers only. Before this race, nine drivers were mathematically in contention of title.

Jaguar TCS remain in front in the Team standings with 276 points and are followed by Porsche 271 and Andretti (229).

The race featured several incidents with Wehrlein losing his early advantage under yellow-flag conditions before Jose Maria Marti briefly seized the lead after starting 15th.

Wehrlein eventually regained control to claim victory with a sensational performance.