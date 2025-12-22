HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Morocco kickstart AFCON campaign with hard-fought win

December 22, 2025 16:47 IST

Morocco

IMAGE: Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi in action during their opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations finals against Comoros. Photograph: Reuters

Morocco eventually got the party underway but relief was the overriding emotion on Sunday as they overcame tiny Comoros 2-0 in the opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Rain dampened the atmosphere and a nervy start, including a wasted penalty opportunity, reflected the intense pressure on the home team, who are the runaway favourites but looking for their first Cup of Nations success in 50 years.

It was only in the second half of the Group A game that they were able to break through with goals from Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi, though the scoreline might have been more flattering as the minnows tired in the closing stages.

"It's never easy to get into the competition,” said Morocco coach Walid Regruagui, who guided the side to the semifinals of the last World Cup in Qatar.

“An opening match is always difficult, but we did the job. It was important to win our first match, in front of our fans, to get off to a good start in the competition.

"We'd been preparing for this match for a year and a half and put a lot of pressure on ourselves.

“The game got off to a bad start, with that missed penalty and Romain Saiss being substituted.”

The Morocco captain, who had spent the first half of the year sidelined by ankle surgery, went off injured after 18 minutes in a flood of tears after an innocuous push.

There was no immediate news on the extent of the injury.

“At halftime, I wasn't very happy with the team, and made some adjustments, which the boys implemented very quickly," added Regragui.

The first goal came 10 minutes after the break from Real Madrid’s Diaz, who was named man of the match.

 

“We needed to create a lot of chances because, of course, they played with 11 players behind the ball, so it was a difficult game,” said Diaz.

“We need to keep improving and we need to create chances to score the goals.”

Morocco can expect a tougher task against Mali in their next game on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
