Ounahi's Double Propels Morocco Into World Cup Last Eight

Azzedine Ounahi's two goals powered Morocco to a decisive 3-0 victory over Canada, securing their place in the World Cup quarter-finals for the second time in a row.

IMAGE: Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates during the Round of 16 match against Canada at Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, US on Saturday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Morocco secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Canada in the World Cup last 16.

Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi scored two crucial goals for Morocco.

The win marks Morocco's second consecutive advancement to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Morocco will next face the winner of the Paraguay vs. France match.

Canada's record run in the tournament concluded with this defeat.

Morocco dispatched a determined Canada 3-0 in the World Cup last 16 on Saturday as Azzedine Ounahi scored twice and the North Africans ended the record run of the co-hosts while advancing to the quarter-finals for the second time in a row.

The scoreline flattered Morocco, who were on the back foot for most of the opening period and failed to register an attempt on goal until the 28th minute after Canada had spurned a number of solid chances.

IMAGE: Morocco's keeper Yassine Bounou makes a save as Canada's Maxime Crepeau goes aerial as he attempts to score with a header. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

The tame first-half performance caused Morocco's visibly frustrated coach Mohamed Ouahbi to shake his head on the touchline following misplaced passes and needless errors before his players turned things around in the second period.

"It’s a World Cup match and these are difficult games with teams playing for their lives," he said. "We reacted very well in the second half in the second balls and the duels."

"I have to recognise that Canada were impressive -- they played a top match. It was no surprise for us but in the second half we were able to profit from the space they left us -- that was the key."

Morocco's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi scores their first goal past Canada's Maxime Crepeau. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Morocco also suffered an early blow when Ismael Saibari, who has scored three goals in the tournament, was forced off due to a hamstring injury and replaced by Soufiane Rahimi in the 22nd minute during a feisty first half in which the referee issued six yellow cards.

The 2022 semi-finalists struggled as an energised Canada came out aggressively from the opening whistle, pushing forward and pressing as Morocco struggled to click into gear.

Tani Oluwaseyi nearly gave Canada the lead early on when Morocco turned the ball over with the midfielder driving into the penalty area where he rifled a low shot that Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved with his leg.

FAIRYTALE RUN

IMAGE: Canada's Luc de Fougerolles fouls Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

It looked like the co-hosts might prolong their fairytale run in the tournament but they paid for failing to convert their early chances when Morocco snatched the lead five minutes after the restart.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi played a low pass from the right-hand side during a well-worked free kick routine to the unmarked Ounahi, who side-footed into the bottom corner of the net from 25 yards.

That goal took the air out of a Canada side who had to do without their talisman Alphonso Davies, who has struggled with fitness issues throughout a tournament in which they notched their first point and win at a World Cup.

IMAGE: Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi celebrates scoring their third goal with Brahim Diaz as Canada players look dejected. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Ounahi added a second on 82 minutes when a four-on-two break led to Brahim Diaz teeing the midfielder up to fire into the top corner as Canada got caught out trying to push forward for the equaliser.

The two goals made Ounahi the first African player to score twice in a knockout round match since Senegal's Henri Camara notched a double against Sweden in 2002.

Morocco, who will face the winners of Saturday's last-16 clash between Paraguay and France in the quarter-finals on July 9, added a late third via another lightning break as substitute Rahimi crowned a convincing performance.

IMAGE: Canada's Richie Laryea heads the ball as he is challenged by Morocco's Brahim Diaz. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney congratulated the team on X for their historic run while Marsch praised his players for the way they took the match to Morocco.

"We have to be in these situations more and more, and then we have to find ways to succeed, and then we have to build from that,” Marsch said.

“I'm really proud of our guys. We went after the game, they're hurting right now, but my goodness.”