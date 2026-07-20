10 Takeaways From 2026 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup wrapped up on Sunday, with Spain crowned champions after beating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final in front of a capacity crowd at New York New Jersey stadium.



Here are the 10 takeaways from the tournament, which was co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico:

More Matches, More Goals, More Records

IMAGE: Julian Alvarez scores Argentina's second goal past Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel during the World Cup quarter-final match at Kansas City Stadium on July 11, 2026. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Key Points The hydration breaks and a halftime show during the final caused disgruntlement in some quarters.

Debutants Cape Verde won over supporters' hearts after holding Spain and Uruguay to draws and forcing Argentina into extra time..

Norway entertained audiences with their "Viking row" and made it to the quarter-finals for the first time ever.

A new, expanded format of 48 teams meant more matches, more goals, and more records broken. But ultimately, it was dominated by the usual suspects, with all four semi-final places won by world soccer governing body FIFA's top four ranked teams -- Argentina, Spain, France and England.

Cape Verde, Norway's Fairytale Run

IMAGE: Cape Verde players and staff celebrate after qualifying for the knockout stage of the World Cup. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

There were, however, a couple of fairytale runs -- Cape Verde won over supporters' hearts after the debutant band of journeymen professionals and raw ​youngsters held Spain and Uruguay to draws and forced Argentina into extra time. Norway entertained audiences with their "Viking row" and made it to the quarter-finals for the first time ever.

Hydration Breaks

IMAGE: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni speaks to his players during a hydration break. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

The Americanisation of football -- specifically, hydration breaks and a halftime show during the final -- caused disgruntlement in some quarters. Critics said it broke the natural flow of a match to allow more broadcast advertising. But coaches made the breaks a tactical opportunity and, in a warming world, these innovations may end up being a keeper.

The Great American Sleepover

IMAGE: The Empire State Building in Spanish flag colours after Spain beat Argentina to win the World Cup. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Ahead of the tournament, worries over visas, guns and a lack of local interest had made many global fans sceptical of the US role in hosting. But ultimately supporters found a warm welcome from Americans in what became known as the Great American Sleepover.



Social media was filled with cross-cultural posts of Americans embracing the traditions of visiting supporters -- even morning bagpipes -- and Europeans discovering the delights of free soda refills.

Canada's Historic Run

IMAGE: Canada's players in a huddle after their elimination from the World Cup following their defeat to Morocco in the round of 16 match on July 4, 2026. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Men's football in co-host Canada has for years struggled to take off at the higher levels but the team's progress to the last 16 signalled that may be changing, with investment in the sport accelerating and games attracting record crowds.

No Long-Term Benefit For Mexico's Economy

IMAGE: Mexico fans at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

By contrast, football is well-established in Mexico. Stadiums were (mostly) packed and fans euphoric, especially when Mexico played. But Mexico's first World Cup knockout win in 40 years led to four deaths in crowd crushes as fans celebrated and there has been little sign of long-term benefit to the economy.

President Trump's Intervention After Red Card

US fans were frustrated that their team again exited at the round of 16, with the controversial intervention of President Trump in the suspension of a red card from the previous match for their leading striker making little difference in the end. But once all the hype died down, one fact remained: the team performed in line with expectations.

Outrage Over Costly Tickets

There was considerable outrage over the high cost of stadium tickets compared to previous tournaments. Enough people were willing to pay, attendance numbers indicated. But increasingly, going to the World Cup is something only possible for affluent fans or the obsessive.

Visa Restrictions Hurts Fans From Other Nations

As well as the working class, supporters from countries facing visa restrictions were shut out of the World Cup. Diasporas and Americans lending their support helped make up the numbers in the stadiums, at least in part.

Political Banners

FIFA rules ban political displays in stadiums. But when they happened, there was no immediate response from authorities and the show went on.