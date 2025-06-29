More ambitious Praggnanandhaa reveals his secret

‘I'm much more confident now and much more ambitious than earlier’

IMAGE: R Praggnanandhaa always had it in him to beat the best but the one thing lacking was consistency. Photograph: R Praggnanandhaa/Instagram

Teenage Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa, who has won three major titles this year after a lean last season, on Sunday attributed the change in fortune to increased confidence and ambition as he aims to seal a Candidates berth at the earliest.

Praggnanandhaa always had it in him to beat the best but the one thing lacking was consistency, which he finally attained at the beginning of the year when he defeated world champion D Gukesh on way to clinching the Tata Steel Masters.

Two more Classical titles followed in the form of Superbet Classic in Bucharest and the UzChess Cup Masters recently.

"I wasn't able to win as many games as I would have liked to (last year), but yeah, I'm much more confident now and much more ambitious than earlier. And, hopefully, I'll make it to the Candidates," the 19-year-old GM said in an interview to PTI.

Asked if this is the coming-of-age of the teenage GM, and Praggnanandhaa shrugged it off, saying he has been trying hard to make an impact.

"I'm not sure how to answer that. But, I mean, I try to give my best in every tournament, and this year has been going my way so far," said Praggnanandhaa.

The youngster seems to have figured out the pathway to making it to the Candidates and is confident of reserving his place in the prestigious event.

"Yes, there are different (several) spots, of course. I am currently leading (the race for a Candidates spot) but there is still a lot of fight till December. But I think, I mean, I will also be playing the Grand Swiss and the World Cup. So, if I can make it in one of those, that will be better because I don't have to wait till December," he added.

Having overtaken world champion Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi to become the highest-ranked Indian at No.4 in FIDE ratings, Praggnanandhaa remains humble about his achievement.

"I think, I'm maybe one point ahead of Gukesh or something. I don't think it makes a huge difference."

"For me, personally, it's about winning tournaments, which is more special. And I try to take one tournament at a time. And when I do well, I'm just happy about it. So that's all that matters for me."

"But, I think, overall, we (Indians) are doing well. Gukesh winning the World Championship, his performance last year, he won gold in the Olympiad, he won the Candidates... and Arjun crossing 2800 in an exceptional last year. We are also inspiring each other."

Master of tie-breaks?



Two of the titles Praggnanandhaa has won this year have been in tie-breaks, where he has been in joint lead with two other GMs. Asked if he has become a master of tie-break wins, and he said, it "comes down to luck and a bit of calmness."

"I do think tie-breaks require some luck. Because there were moments where I needed them. But I think being calm also helps in such situations where you are playing for high stakes in such a short time."

"I do feel the tension. It's not like I don't feel it. But I'm able to play much more calmer than my opponents."

And what keeps him so calm in pressure situations?

"I don't think there is a mantra. I would say it's about philosophies and what's important for you. For me, it's just about giving my best at that moment. And that's what I try to do... take one game at a time."