News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Monfils withdraws from French Open to undergo heel surgery

Monfils withdraws from French Open to undergo heel surgery

May 17, 2022 00:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Frenchman Gael Monfils has struggled in recent months

IMAGE: Frenchman Gael Monfils has struggled in recent months. Photograph: Mike Owen/Getty Images

Local hope Gael Monfils will not compete at the French Open later this month as he goes under the knife to fix a problem with his right heel, the Frenchman said on Monday.

The 22nd-ranked Monfils started the year well, winning his 11th ATP tour title in a tune-up event in Adelaide before reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals in January, where he was beaten by Matteo Berrettini.

 

He has struggled in recent months, however, failing to go past the round of 16 in ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells, Miami and Madrid.

"Hi all, I regret to inform you that I am forced to withdraw from Open Parc de Lyon and the French Open next week," Monfils, the highest-ranked French player, wrote on Twitter.

"I have been bothered by a calcaneal spur since Monte-Carlo at my right heel which prevents me from moving properly on court. I have decided to undergo a small procedure this week to treat the issue before returning to competitive play."

Monfils, 35, reached the last four at the 2008 French Open and repeated the feat eight years later at the 2016 US Open but has never reached a Grand Slam final.

The French Open begins on May 22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Boxing Worlds: India assured three medals
Boxing Worlds: India assured three medals
Vinesh, Sakshi book CWG berths
Vinesh, Sakshi book CWG berths
Must Read! Andre Russell Leads MVP Race
Must Read! Andre Russell Leads MVP Race
Smriti Irani faces Cong-NCP protests over price rise
Smriti Irani faces Cong-NCP protests over price rise
IPL PHOTOS: DC beat Punjab to inch closer to play-offs
IPL PHOTOS: DC beat Punjab to inch closer to play-offs
Boxing World C'ships: India assured three medals
Boxing World C'ships: India assured three medals
Mercury dips; IMD forecasts gusty winds, rains soon
Mercury dips; IMD forecasts gusty winds, rains soon

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PHOTOS: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

IPL PHOTOS: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Junior WC: Samra takes gold in 50m rifle 3 positions

Junior WC: Samra takes gold in 50m rifle 3 positions

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances