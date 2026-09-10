India's Mona Agarwal Wins Silver, Secures 2028 Paralympic Quota

Indian para-shooter Mona Agarwal has made the nation proud by securing a crucial quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games after winning a silver medal at the WSPS World Championships in Changwon, South Korea.

Key Points Mona Agarwal secured a quota place for India at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.

She won a silver medal in the 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the WSPS World Championships.

Avani Lekhara won a bronze in the same event but did not secure a quota as only top two qualified.

Agarwal and Lekhara jointly won a team gold medal for India.

Quota places in para-shooting belong to the country, not the individual athlete.

Indian para-shooter Mona Agarwal on Thursday secured a quota place for the country in the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles after winning a silver medal in the 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the WSPS World Championships in Changwon, South Korea.

In the same event, Paris Paralympics gold-medallist Avani Lekhara ended third to fetch a bronze but could not secure a quota as only the top two finishers were eligible for the coveted slots.

India's Success at World Championships

Agarwal and Lekhara, however, clinched the team gold for their combined performance. The individual gold was claimed by Serbia's Kristina, who also qualified for the Los Angeles Games.

The SH1 category is for shooters who have impaired lower limbs but can support the weight of their firearm without a stand. The 38-year-old Agarwal had won a bronze in the Paris Paralympics. Hailing from Rajasthan's Sikar, Agarwal was afflicted with polio as an infant.

In shooting and para-shooting, the quota place belongs to the country and not the individual athlete who secures it. The final list of participants is made after trials and assessments closer to the Games.