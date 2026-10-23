Mona, Nishad's golden run earns them flag bearer honour

Double gold medallists Mona Agarwal and Nishad Kumar will proudly represent India as flag bearers at the Asian Para Games closing ceremony, celebrating their exceptional achievements in shooting and para-athletics.

IMAGE: Nishad

Key Points Shooter Mona Agarwal and jumps specialist Nishad Kumar will serve as India's flag bearers at the Asian Para Games closing ceremony on Saturday.

Both athletes achieved remarkable success, securing two gold medals each at the Games.

Mona Agarwal broke a Games record in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 and a world record in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event.

Nishad Kumar clinched gold medals in the men's high jump and long jump T47 events.

Double gold medallists shooter Mona Agarwal and jumps specialist Nishad Kumar will be India's flag bearers at the closing ceremony of the Asian Para Games, scheduled in Nagoya for Saturday.

India's Star Performers Honoured

Both Agarwal and Kumar won two gold medals each at the Games.

The 38-year-old Agarwal, who contracted polio at the age of nine, affecting both her lower limbs and leaving her dependent on a wheelchair, went on a record-breaking spree at the Games.

She first won the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event with a Games record and followed it up by shattering the world record en route to gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event.

The 27-year-old Nishad, whose right arm was severed by a grass-cutting machine at his family's farm in Himachal Pradesh when he was six years old, clinched gold in the men's high jump and long jump T47 events.