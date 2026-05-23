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Home  » Sports » Mohun Bagan Deal Blow To India's Unity Cup Campaign

Mohun Bagan Deal Blow To India's Unity Cup Campaign

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 23, 2026 19:00 IST

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Mohun Bagan Super Giant's decision to withdraw its players from India's Unity Cup squad highlights ongoing disputes with the AIFF over injury compensation and player welfare outside the FIFA international window.

Photograph: ISL/X

Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points

  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant withdraws seven players from India's Unity Cup squad due to injury compensation concerns.
  • The club cites previous disputes with the AIFF over injuries sustained outside the FIFA international window.
  • Mohun Bagan will only release players officially when the FIFA international window begins on June 1.
  • The club highlights past incidents involving Subhasish Bose and Ashique Kuruniyan where they claim the AIFF did not provide adequate compensation for injuries.
  • The standoff exposes ongoing friction between Mohun Bagan and the AIFF regarding player welfare and injury management during national duty.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant dealt a major blow to the Indian football team's campaign in the upcoming Unity Cup in London by withdrawing all seven of their players, citing earlier instances of the AIFF "refusing" to compensate for injuries suffered during matches played outside the FIFA International window.

The seven players, who were part of the 28-member India squad selected by coach Khalid Jamil for the four-nation tournament, were scheduled to fly to London from Bengaluru on Sunday. The camp was being held in Bengaluru.

 

India are set to face Jamaica on May 27, while Nigeria take on Zimbabwe on May 26. The winners will contest the final on May 30, with the losing sides playing the third-place playoff.

FIFA International match window is from June 1-9.

Mohun Bagan's Stance on Player Release

A Mohun Bagan official made the club's position clear, saying the players would only be officially released once the FIFA international window begins on June 1.

"Our stand is very clear -- players will be released only from the day the FIFA window starts," the official told PTI.

"We have released the players from our side, but if they travel before that on their own, we will not bear any responsibility if they get injured."

"The FIFA window starts from June 1. From that date, if a player gets injured, FIFA provides compensation. But if a player suffers an injury before that, there is no protection.

"Earlier, in the cases of Subhasish Bose and Ashique Kuruniyan, the federation did not compensate us in any manner."

Financial Responsibility and Player Welfare

The official further said the club would not stop players from joining the national team but would also not take financial responsibility for any injury sustained during the tournament which is outside the FIFA window.

"We are not stopping the players. Whether they travel or not is their decision. But if they get injured before June 1, Mohun Bagan will not pay anything," he said.

The seven Mohun Bagan players named in the India squad are forwards Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh; midfielders Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia), Sahal Abdul Samad and Anirudh Thapa; defender Abhishek Singh; and goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.

Friction Between Mohun Bagan and AIFF

The standoff once again exposes the growing friction between Mohun Bagan and the All India Football Federation over player welfare and injury management during national duty.

The club cited previous disputes involving captain Subhasish Bose and midfielder Ashique Kuruniyan to justify their stand.

Last year, Bose's injury triggered a row between Mohun Bagan and the AIFF over when and where the player sustained the injury.

The club had alleged that their captain suffered a serious adductor and groin injury while on national duty during India's AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh.

The AIFF, however, had rejected the claim and maintained that Bose had actually suffered the injury during the ISL final for Mohun Bagan, accusing the club of failing to properly report the issue or begin rehabilitation while the player was resting.

A similar dispute had erupted ahead of the Asian Games in 2023 after midfielder Ashique Kuruniyan suffered an ACL injury, following which Mohun Bagan had strongly opposed releasing players for non-mandatory national assignments outside the FIFA window.

Recently crowned ISL champions East Bengal have two players in the squad -- Jeakson Singh and defender Anwar Ali.

While Ali is injured, it is not yet known whther Jeakson is going for the Unity Cup.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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