Mohun Bagan to face Kerala Blasters in ISL opener

IMAGE: The Indian Super League 2025-26 edition will be played in a single-leg home-and-away format. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The AIFF has released a tentative schedule for the Indian Super League 2025-26 season.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Kerala Blasters on February 14 in the opening fixture.

The Kolkata derby will be played on May 3.

The last league-stage match will be played between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC on May 17.

Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Kerala Blasters at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in the Indian Super League's (ISL) opening match on February 14, while their marquee Kolkata derby match against East Bengal is scheduled for May 3, towards the end of the truncated tournament, as per tentative fixtures.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday published a tentative schedule of the ISL 2025-26 as part of clarifications in response to queries from interested bidders.

The national federation had a pre-bid meeting with the interested bidders -- reported to be four entities -- on January 23.

"However, this schedule is indicative and may be utilised by interested Bidders for informational purposes only. The schedule remains subject to change, basis inputs received from the participating Clubs, and a final schedule will form a part of the Contract," the AIFF said.

On January 18, the AIFF had issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) document for broadcast rights relating to the truncated ISL 2025-26 season which starts on February 14.

The delayed season, featuring all 14 clubs, will have 91 matches played on home and away basis. The decks were cleared after several rounds of negotiation between the AIFF and the clubs along with the intervention of the sports ministry.

The last date to seek clarifications by the bidders is January 27, while the deadline for submission of bids is February 1. The bids will be opened on February 2, as per the RFP.

The schedule is subject to changes

According to the tentative fixtures, the last round (13th) is scheduled for May 17 although the AIFF said the "dates (are) to be confirmed later."

There will be double headers on all Saturdays and Sundays (except one Sunday). The derby clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal at Salt Lake Stadium in a round 11 match is also on a Sunday (May 3).

Most of the weekdays will have one match each. Seven matches each are slated on Mondays and Thursdays, while four are to be played on Tuesdays and two on Wednesdays.

Mohun Bagan are set to play seven matches at home -- the Salt Lake Stadium -- out of 13 in the season.

The Varanasi-based debutant Inter Kashi, promoted to the ISL as I-League winners, are set to have Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar as home venue, where they will play six out of the 13 matches.

Kalinga Stadium will also be a home turf for the Odisha FC who will play six times at the venue.

Mohammedan Sporting will play four matches in Jamshedpur -- also the home ground of Jamshedpur FC -- out of the 13.

Sporting Club Delhi will play at the home venue of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium six times. The venue is also the home ground for Punjab FC, who will play seven matches there.

Chennaiyin FC are also set to play six home matches at JLN Stadium, according to the tentative fixture.