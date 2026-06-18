India Defender Rahul Bheke Signs With Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Experienced India international Rahul Bheke has officially joined Mohun Bagan Super Giant on a one-year deal, bringing his defensive prowess and ambition to win trophies to the Kolkata giants.

IMAGE: Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points Experienced India defender Rahul Bheke signs a one-year contract with Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Bheke, 34, brings versatility as a centre-back and right-back, having played over 50 internationals.

He views joining Mohun Bagan as a dream move, aiming to win every possible trophy.

The defender is eager to win the Kolkata derby in the green-and-maroon jersey.

Bheke's experience from previous successful stints with top ISL clubs will bolster Mohun Bagan's squad.

Experienced India defender Rahul Bheke was on Thursday unveiled by Mohun Bagan Super Giant as their new recruit on a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old, who has played more than 50 internationals for India and also captained the national team, joins the Mariners after successful stints with Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters. Primarily a centre-back, Bheke can also operate as a right-back, adding depth and versatility to head coach Jose Molina's squad.

Bheke's Dream Move To Mohun Bagan

Calling it a dream move, Bheke said representing Mohun Bagan was an opportunity he had always cherished. "It is every Indian footballer's dream to play for Mohun Bagan. I feel extremely proud and excited to have been given the chance to represent the best club in the country," he said in a statement.

With several of his India teammates already in the squad, Bheke believes settling in the side will be easy. "I am ready to help the team with my experience and skills. If the coach gives me an opportunity, I will give my absolute best," he added.

Ambition For Trophies And Derby Success

Having previously played in Kolkata for East Bengal, Bheke is well aware of the intensity of the city's football culture and the significance of the Kolkata derby. The defender said Mohun Bagan's ambition to compete for every trophy was a major factor behind his decision to join the club. "The vision of the Mohun Bagan management is not limited to just the ISL. They build squads with the intention of winning every possible trophy, which perfectly matches my own mindset," he said.

Bheke, who has won multiple trophies during his career, said he now wants to experience success in green-and-maroon colours. "My ambition is to win the derby in the green-and-maroon jersey and experience the joy of becoming a champion," he said. Recalling his previous derby heroics for East Bengal, Bheke said he is eager to create new memories on the other side of the rivalry. "People will remember that I scored and secured a win in the derby against Mohun Bagan. Now I have the opportunity to turn things around. I am determined to win and score in the derby against East Bengal this time," he said.