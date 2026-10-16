Mariners Secure Thrilling Comeback Victory Against SC Delhi

Mohun Bagan Super Giant staged a remarkable comeback on Friday, securing a 2-1 victory over Sporting Club Delhi in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter.

IMAGE: Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points Mohun Bagan Super Giant achieved a 2-1 comeback victory against Sporting Club Delhi in their Indian Super League contest on Friday.

Sporting Club Delhi initially took the lead in the first half with a goal from Lalrinliana Hnamte in the 23rd minute.

Lee Erwin equalised for the Mariners in the 56th minute after the restart.

Miguel Figueira completed Mohun Bagan's turnaround, scoring the winning goal in the 60th minute.

Both teams had several chances throughout the match, with goalkeepers making crucial saves.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Sporting Club Delhi in their Indian Super League contest here on Friday.

After Lalrinliana Hnamte gave the hosts the lead in the first half, Lee Erwin and Miguel Figueira struck within four minutes of each other following the break to complete the Mariners' comeback.

Early Dominance By SC Delhi

The Phoenixes started brightly, with Juan Pena testing Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith with a long-range effort in the fourth minute. SC Delhi continued to press, with Lamgoulen Hangshing sending an effort over the crossbar following a corner in the eighth minute.

The Mariners responded through Lee Erwin, whose effort from outside the box went wide. Rahul Bheke came close to breaking the deadlock, connecting with Lallianzuala Chhangte's cross, but SC Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes made a save to keep the scores level.

SC Delhi broke the impasse in the 23rd minute. Manoj Mohammad picked out Lalrinliana Hnamte, who finished with his left foot into the bottom-left corner to give the Phoenixes a 1-0 lead.

Mohun Bagan's Second Half Comeback

Both sides continued to threaten in attack before the break. Rodriguinho tested Kaith with a long-range effort, while Miguel Figueira's attempt from outside the box was saved by Nora Fernandes.

At the other end, Lee Erwin forced another save from the SC Delhi goalkeeper in the 39th minute before narrowly missing the target in first-half stoppage time. SC Delhi went into the half-time break with their 1-0 lead intact.

The Mariners came out with greater urgency after the restart and drew level in the 56th minute. Rahul Bheke picked out Lee Erwin inside the box, and the forward calmly slotted home with his right foot into the bottom-left corner to make it 1-1.

Bagan completed the turnaround just four minutes later, with Miguel Figueira finding the net in the 60th minute. Set up by Lalengmawia Ralte, Figueira finished with his left foot, placing the ball into the bottom-left corner to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.