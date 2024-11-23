News
Mohun Bagan storm to ISL top spot

Mohun Bagan storm to ISL top spot

Source: PTI
November 23, 2024 23:29 IST
Mohun Bagan

IMAGE: Goals from Tom Aldred (15th minute), Liston Colaco (45+2) and Jamie Maclaren (75th) saw the Mariners secure their fourth win in their last five matches this season. Photograph: ISL/X

Mohun Bagan Super Giant outplayed Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in a dominant display to move to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

Goals from Tom Aldred (15th minute), Liston Colaco (45+2) and Jamie Maclaren (75th) saw the Mariners secure their fourth win in their last five matches this season.

The game began at a slow tempo, but eventually came to life when Aldred steered the hosts forward in the 15th minute. The British defender was at the right spot following a frenzy around the box from a Dimitrios Petratos corner.

 

The ball was initially cleared by the Jamshedpur FC defence, but a long-range effort from Deepak Tangri found a way to Alberto Rodriguez, who brought the ball down brilliantly for Aldred to hammer the opening goal.

The goal handed Jose Molina's men a great confidence boost and they looked more assured in attack.

Jamshedpur FC's backline led by Stephen Eze were on their toes to keep the likes of Jamie Maclaren, Petratos and Liston at bay.

The next spell of play was dominated by the Mariners, with the likes of Petratos and Liston forcing a couple of saves from Albino Gomes.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's persistent attacks finally bore fruit at the stroke of halftime when Liston attacked a pocket of space in Jamshedpur FC's final third and from there he wriggled his way past a flurry of defenders before beating Albino with a vicious effort.

The second half started with similar intensity with the hosts exerting their dominance over the Men of Steel.

While Mohammed Sanan showed some sparks of brilliance with his darting runs, Pronay Halder looked out of sorts with a few turnovers and challenges in the middle.

Molina's men extended their dominance over Jamshedpur FC in the 75th minute when Tangri's perfectly weighted delivery found the onrushing Manvir Singh on the right flank.

The 29-year-old danced his way past Albino, who came off his lines before squaring to Maclaren who calmly slotted it into the open net to put the match result beyond doubt.

In the final minutes of the game, Rei Tachikawa came up with a long-range effort in the hope of a consolation goal. However, Vishal Kaith parried it away with aplomb to secure the elusive clean sheet for the hosts. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
