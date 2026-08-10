Sahal Abdul Samad Hat-Trick Powers Mohun Bagan To Dominant Durand Cup Win

Mohun Bagan Super Giant showcased their formidable attacking prowess, storming into the 135th Durand Cup quarter-finals with a dominant 6-0 win over CISF Protectors, highlighted by Sahal Abdul Samad's spectacular first-half hat-trick.

IMAGE: Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a commanding 6-0 victory against CISF Protectors in the 135th Durand Cup.

Sahal Abdul Samad was the standout performer, netting a first-half hat-trick for Mohun Bagan.

Other goal scorers included Manvir Singh, Jamie Maclaren, and Tekcham Abhishek Singh.

The win ensures Mohun Bagan finishes at the top of Group A with a perfect nine points, qualifying for the quarter-finals.

CISF Protectors were eliminated from the tournament without securing any points.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant stormed into the quarter-finals of the 135th Durand Cup with a commanding 6-0 win over CISF Protectors, here on Monday. Sahal Abdul Samad was the star of the show, scoring a first-half hat-trick (17', 19', 37'), while Manvir Singh (24'), Jamie Maclaren (68') and Tekcham Abhishek Singh (73') also found the scoresheet. The victory sees Mohun Bagan finish top of Group A with a perfect nine points, while CISF Protectors exit the tournament without a point.

Early Dominance And Sahal's Hat-Trick

Already assured of a quarter-final berth after winning their opening two games, Mohun Bagan showed their attacking intent from the outset, although the CISF defence held firm during the opening exchanges. The resistance ended when Dejan Drazic released Tekcham Abhishek Singh with a superb pass from inside his own half. His effort took a deflection and fell to Liston Colaco, who squared for Sahal to finish. Sahal doubled the advantage moments later, tapping home after Manvir Singh released Drazic on the right before the Serbian picked him out with a neat cross. Manvir then made it 3-0, controlling Tekcham's inviting cross before calmly finding the net. Sahal completed his hat-trick in spectacular fashion, picking up possession near halfway, gliding past several defenders and slotting a composed right-footed finish into the net.

Second Half Rout And Quarter-Final Berth

Mohun Bagan dominated the first half with 75 per cent possession and went into the interval four goals ahead. Coach Panagiotis Dilimperis made four changes at the break, but the Mariners continued to dictate proceedings. Manvir and Liston came close before Mohun Bagan eventually added a fifth. Sahal produced a sublime no-look through ball to release substitute Maclaren, who kept his composure to slot the ball through the goalkeeper's legs. Tekcham completed the rout, finishing into the roof of the net after combining with Liston. CISF threatened late on through Gaurab Das and Gurpal Singh, but Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Syed Zahid Hussain stood firm.