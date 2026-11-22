Mohun Bagan Super Giant climbed to the top of the Indian Super League table after a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Churchill Brothers SC, showcasing their title aspirations with key goals and resilient defence.

IMAGE: Photograph: Indian Super League/X

Key Points Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Churchill Brothers SC 2-1 on Sunday to claim the top spot in the Indian Super League.

Lallianzuala Chhangte opened the scoring for Mohun Bagan in the 27th minute.

Substitute Anirudh Thapa extended Mohun Bagan's lead with a goal nine minutes after coming on.

Sebastian Gutierrez scored a penalty for Churchill Brothers in the 85th minute, leading to a tense finish.

Mohun Bagan's goalkeeper Vishal Kaith made crucial saves to secure the win against Churchill Brothers.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant went top of the Indian Super League table with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Churchill Brothers SC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Sunday.

Lallianzuala Chhangte and substitute Anirudh Thapa scored for the Mariners before Sebastian Gutierrez pulled one back from the penalty spot for the hosts, leading to a tense finish.

First Half Action and Opening Goal

Churchill matched the visitors in the opening exchanges, with Dramane Salou testing Vishal Kaith. However, Mohun Bagan soon began creating chances of their own, and Chhangte broke the deadlock in the 27th minute.

Subhasish Bose found Dejan Drazic, who beat his marker and passed to Jamie Maclaren. The Australian squared the ball for Chhangte to slide home at the far post.

Churchill's Resurgence and Second Half Drama

A goal down, Churchill head coach Dimitris Dimitriou made two bold changes as early as the 36th minute, bringing on Stendly Fernandes and Gutierrez.

The substitutes made an immediate impact as the Red Machines started troubling the Mohun Bagan defence. Bogdan Mandic forced Kaith into a save, while Gutierrez tested the custodian twice, including an an effort tipped over the bar in first-half stoppage time.

Tempers also flared at half-time, with Churchill captain Kingslee Fernandes booked following an argument. Meanwhile, Churchill kept up the pressure after the break, with Gutierrez forcing another save from Kaith.

Mohun Bagan Secure Victory

Mohun Bagan head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis responded by introducing Manvir Singh and Thapa in the 53rd minute.

Nine minutes later, Manvir held off a challenge on the right and found Maclaren, whose cut-back was finished by Thapa for the second goal against the run of play.

But Churchill were not finished. Vincy Barretto beat Abhishek Singh on the left before Manvir brought him down inside the box. Gutierrez chipped the penalty down the middle in the 85th minute as Kaith dived left.

The hosts piled on the pressure in the closing stages, but Kaith saved Stendly's low effort and Gutierrez fired over the bar as Mohun Bagan held on.

The win took the Mariners to 15 points from six matches, while Churchill remained on three points.