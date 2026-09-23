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Chhangte's Hat-Trick Powers Mohun Bagan To 6-0 Rout In IFA Shield Opener

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 23, 2026 21:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant kicked off their IFA Shield campaign with an emphatic 6-0 thrashing of Sreenidi Deccan, highlighted by Lalengmawia Chhangte's brilliant hat-trick.

Photograph: Mohun Bagan Super Giant/X

Photograph: Mohun Bagan Super Giant/X

Key Points

  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the defending champions, secured a dominant 6-0 victory in their IFA Shield opener.
  • Lalengmawia Chhangte was the standout performer, scoring a hat-trick for the Mariners.
  • Abhishek Suryavanshi, Sandeep Malik, and Lee Erwin also contributed goals to complete the rout.
  • Mohun Bagan displayed strong attacking intent despite several regulars being absent on national duty.
  • The win marks an impressive start to their IFA Shield campaign, following their recent Calcutta Football League triumph.

Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant began their IFA Shield campaign in an emphatic fashion, thrashing Sreenidi Deccan 6-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday.

Chhangte's Hat-Trick Secures Dominant Victory

Lalengmawia Chhangte was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick as the Mariners produced a dominant display in their opener. Abhishek Suryavanshi opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Chhangte doubled the lead just before the half-time.

 

The India international completed his hat-trick with two goals early in the second half, scoring in the 52nd and 57th minutes to put Mohun Bagan firmly in command. Sandeep Malik added the fifth in the 80th minute before Lee Erwin completed the rout two minutes later.

Mohun Bagan, who recently won the Calcutta Football League, played with an attacking intent from the outset despite missing several regulars away on national duty. The six-goal victory gives the Mariners an impressive start to their Shield campaign.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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