Top Spot Battle: Mohun Bagan Hosts Odisha FC In Crucial ISL Tie

As league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant prepare to host struggling Odisha FC on Thursday, all eyes are on whether the Mariners can extend their winning streak and solidify their top position in the Indian Super League.

IMAGE: Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points League leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Odisha FC on Thursday, aiming for their fourth successive victory in the Indian Super League.

Mohun Bagan, with nine points from four matches, seeks to consolidate its top position, while Odisha FC has only two points from three outings and is yet to register a win.

Mohun Bagan will be without key players Sahal Abdul Samad and Miguel Figueira due to injuries for the upcoming match.

Odisha FC, after consecutive draws, is focused on improving midfield creativity and attacking approach, having secured their first clean sheet against NorthEast United.

Both coaches stressed the importance of focus and a strong approach for the crucial fixture, with Odisha's coach calling it a 'survival match'.

League leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to extend their winning run and consolidate their position at the top when they host Odisha FC in an Indian Super League match here on Thursday.

The Mariners have collected nine points from four matches and will be chasing their fourth successive victory, while Odisha have managed just two points from their opening three outings and are yet to register a win.

Mohun Bagan's Dominant Form And Key Players

Mohun Bagan have bounced back strongly from an early setback, with their latest 2-1 victory over Punjab FC underlining their attacking strength.

Lee Erwin and Dejan Drazic scored in that win, while the return of Australian striker Jamie Maclaren after injury provides another boost to their forward line.

Maclaren will be particularly familiar to Odisha, having scored four goals in Mohun Bagan's 5-1 victory over the Juggernauts the last time the two sides met at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, however, wants his players to maintain their focus and start strongly rather than rely on their position in the standings.

"The team should start from the first second with more concentration and more aggressiveness," he said.

He also felt that being at the top of the table brought greater responsibility rather than simply boosting the team's confidence.

"I don't know if this is a fact that is going to give us confidence, but for sure it will make us be more responsible," Dilmperis added.

Team News And Coaching Strategies

Mohun Bagan will be without Sahal Abdul Samad, who suffered a knee injury against Punjab FC, and Miguel Figueira, scorer of the winner against Sporting Club Delhi in their first victory of the season.

Odisha, meanwhile, will be eager to turn their campaign around after consecutive draws against Inter Kashi and NorthEast United FC.

Odisha FC's Quest For A Turnaround

Head coach TG Purushothaman has called for greater creativity in midfield and a sharper attacking approach, but will take heart from his side's improved defensive showing. Odisha registered their first clean sheet of the season against NorthEast United and will need similar discipline against the league leaders.

Purushothaman described the fixture as a crucial one for his side and stressed the need to approach it with the right attitude.

"It is a match for survival match. We have to play like that to handle this match," he said.

The Odisha coach also expressed confidence that his players had gained valuable experience from their previous outing and would be better prepared for the challenge.

"So, we know how to deal with all the situations right now and we are confident on this," he added.