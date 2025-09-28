HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mohun Bagan pull out of ACL 2 away match over security concerns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
September 28, 2025 17:31 IST

Jamie McClaren

IMAGE: 'All the six foreigners have declined to travel following travel advisories from their respective countries'. Photograph: Mohun Bagan SG/X

Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant have pulled out of their AFC Champions League 2 away match against Iran's Sepahan SC scheduled for Tuesday as the club's six foreign players have declined to travel to that nation following "advisories from their respective countries".

After a meeting involving all the players and Indian staff, a collective decision was taken not to travel to Iran for the match, a club official told PTI on Sunday.

The team members were to fly out of the country for Iran on Sunday morning, after the players were issued e-visas.

 

"All the six foreigners have declined to travel following travel advisories from their respective countries. The team management fully supports players' sentiments and decision," the official said.

"Several communications were made to the AFC with copy to AIFF, however, no assurances (about the safety of the players) were provided. So, after a meeting involving all players and Indian staff, a collective decision was made not to travel -- prioritizing their own safety and their responsibility toward their families."

The club said it approached the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Saturday to "seek a fair resolution and safeguard its interests" in the matter.

"MBSG prioritises the safety and well-being of its players, officials and support staff. Our players and their families have expressed concern over travel to Iran," the club said on its social media handle.

"After careful consideration of the government advisories and the potential uncovered risks involved, and upholding the players' sentiments, the club has approached the CAS to seek a fair resolution and safeguard its interests."

Earlier, MBSG had requested the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to shift their September 30 ACL 2 match against Sepahan SC out of Iran, citing safety concerns.

MBSG has an Australian attacking trio of Dimitri Petratos, Jamie Maclaren and Jason Cummings, while defender Tom Aldred is from the United Kingdom. Their other two defenders -- Alberto Rodriguez and Robson Robinho -- are from Spain and Brazil respectively.

The Mariners had lost their ACL-2 opener to Ahal FK at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on September 16.

Failure to turn up could mean heavy sanctions and jeopardise future participation of Indian clubs in ACL 2. Last season, Mumbai City FC were forced to play in Tehran without key foreigners.

Mohun Bagan also have another match against Jordan's Al Hussain on October 21.

Last year, when Mohun Bagan didn't travel to Iran to face Tractor SC of Tabriz citing player security amid political tension in the West Asian region, the AFC deemed the ISL champions "withdrawn" from the continent's second tier club competition.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
