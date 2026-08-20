Kaith's Heroics Send Mohun Bagan To Durand Cup Final

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith's heroic penalty saves propelled Mohun Bagan Super Giant into the Durand Cup final, setting up an eagerly anticipated Kolkata Derby clash against arch-rivals East Bengal FC.

IMAGE: Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a spot in the Durand Cup final by defeating NorthEast United.

The semi-final match ended in a 0-0 draw after regulation time, leading to a penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was instrumental, making two critical saves during the penalty shootout.

Mohun Bagan won the shootout 4-3, advancing to face arch-rivals East Bengal FC in the final.

Wet conditions impacted play, making sustained passing difficult and leading to a focus on long balls and set-pieces.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured their place in the final of the Durand Cup after a thrilling penalty shootout victory against NorthEast United. The second semi-final ended in a goalless draw after regulation time, with the Mariners ultimately prevailing 4-3 in the shootout, thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will now face arch-rivals East Bengal FC in a highly anticipated Kolkata Derby final on Sunday.

Early Game Struggles And Key Chances

Both sides struggled to establish control in midfield during the opening 20 minutes, with the wet conditions making it difficult to build sustained passing moves. As a result, both teams frequently opted for long balls over the defensive line in an attempt to create attacking opportunities.

The first shot on target came midway through the first half when Liston Colaco's free-kick forced an excellent save from NorthEast United goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh. Moments later, Kiyan Nassiri opted to shoot from a tight angle rather than pick out his teammates inside the box, but his effort found the side-netting.

At the half-hour mark, Alaaeddine Ajaraie saw his volley narrowly miss the post after bringing down a high ball from a set-piece. With the wet conditions making it difficult for either side to play their preferred style, set-pieces became an important source of attacking opportunities, with the teams earning three corners each during this period.

Sahal Abdul Samad won possession in the centre of the pitch just before half-time and, with NorthEast United goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh backpedalling, attempted an audacious effort from distance. However, Gurmeet recovered in time to get to the ball and deny an effort that looked destined for the target as both sides went into the half scoreless with the first providing minimal chances for each of them.

Second Half Battle For Dominance

The second half followed a similar pattern to the opening period, with both sides continuing to struggle to create clear-cut opportunities. NorthEast United came closest to breaking the deadlock around the hour mark when Ajaraie narrowly failed to connect with a well-drilled low cross from the right flank by Abdul Rabeeh.

Ajaraie was once again involved in another NorthEast United attack. The Moroccan collected a long ball on the left half and delivered a cross into the box, where Etyan Gonzalez rose to meet it. However, the Spanish striker could not direct his header towards the target.

NorthEast United continued to create the better chances in a contest where clear-cut opportunities remained at a premium. Macarton Nickson came close after a well-worked move that began on the left flank before the ball was switched to the right and crossed into his path. However, his effort from inside the box found the side-netting.

Penalty Shootout Drama And Heroics

In the end, both teams were content to try their luck in the penalty shootout as the match ended 0-0 at the end of regulation time.

After both teams converted their first three penalties, the shootout remained finely balanced. Robin Yadav stepped up to take NorthEast United's fourth kick but saw his effort brilliantly saved by Vishal Kaith. Jamie Maclaren then calmly converted to put Mohun Bagan ahead before Kaith produced another outstanding save to deny Parthib Gogoi, sending Mohun Bagan into the final, to face arch-rivals East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby.