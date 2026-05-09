FC Goa, Mohun Bagan Super Giant in thrilling ISL draw

FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant battled to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling Indian Super League match, showcasing tactical prowess and individual brilliance.

IMAGE: Mohun Bagan Super Giant moved to second in the table with 21 points from 10 matches, while FC Goa remain fourth with 20 points. Photograph: FC Goa/X

Key Points FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant played to a 1-1 draw in a tightly contested Indian Super League match.

Jamie MacLaren scored for Mohun Bagan, but Ronney Willson Kharbudon equalised for FC Goa.

FC Goa's goalkeeper, Bob Jackson, was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

The draw sees Mohun Bagan SG move to second in the ISL table, while FC Goa remain in fourth position.

FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant played out a fiercely contested 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League match in Margao on Saturday.

Jamie MacLaren (55th minute) opened the scoring for the visitors early in the second half, but substitute Ronney Willson Kharbudon (67th) struck back shortly after to rescue a crucial point for the Gaurs.

The draw ensures both heavyweights share the spoils in a fascinating tactical battle, with the Mariners dominating possession and the hosts thriving on swift counter-attacks.

FC Goa goalkeeper Bob Jackson was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding and confident performance between the sticks.

Mohun Bagan SG moved to second in the table with 21 points from 10 matches, while FC Goa remain fourth with 20 points.

The dropped points mean East Bengal FC remained at the top of the table.

Early Match Dynamics

The match began with Mohun Bagan attacking from right to left, immediately dictating the tempo and monopolising the ball in the opening exchanges.

A wary start saw the visitors' Robson flagged offside in the third minute, before Lalengmawia Ralte fizzed an early strike just over the crossbar.

Despite seeing very little of the ball, FC Goa maintained a highly compact defensive shape to frustrate the visitors, with 21-year-old goalkeeper Jackson looking extremely confident early on.

Mohun Bagan continued to dominate possession early on, establishing themselves as favourites against a Gaurs side happy to sit deep.

Liston Colaco and Jamie MacLaren combined down the right flank in the 10th minute, but the latter's cutback found no takers inside the penalty box.

Soon after, Abdul Rabeeh decided to take the game into his own hands in the 12th minute, showcasing his individual brilliance by twisting and turning past multiple defenders in white before taking a slightly heavy final touch that allowed Vishal Kaith to collect the ball.

As the rain slowly intensified in Goa around the 28th minute, a more measured approach took over, with nothing to separate the two sides.

Robson smashed a cross-cum-shot from the right flank in the 31st minute that flew past a diving Jackson but found no takers.

The Mariners controlled the midfield but struggled to penetrate FC Goa's resolute backline, managing their first shot on target in the 35th minute through Tekcham Singh.

The Green and Maroon Brigade kept on attacking as Colaco came close again in the 37th minute, taking a touch and turning before curling a tame effort just past the far post.

FC Goa ended the half on the front foot, with Muhammed Nemil and Sangwan whipping in crosses while Udanta Singh attempted to shimmy into the box from the left flank.

However, they were unable to break through and went into half-time with the score at 0-0.

Second Half Breakthroughs

Seeking a breakthrough after failing to truly threaten the young Goan keeper, the visitors made a double substitution at half-time, bringing on Jason Cummings and Manvir Singh to inject fresh attacking impetus.

The changes immediately paid dividends, with Cummings letting one fly from a tight angle in the 50th minute, but Jackson raised his arm to make a confident stop.

At the other end, Pol Moreno unleashed a grounded effort in the 53rd minute that took a slight deflection before being stopped by Aldred right in front of goal.

Five minutes later, the Mariners finally broke the deadlock following a defensive lapse.

Experienced defender Sandesh Jhingan failed to receive the ball, allowing it to roll into the path of a lurking MacLaren.

The forward calmly slotted the ball past Jackson, who had come off his line but could not deny the attacker, giving Mohun Bagan a 1-0 lead with his ninth goal of the season.

Goa's Tactical Response

In response, FC Goa turned to their bench in the 61st minute, introducing Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Mohammad Yasir, and Ronney Willson Kharbudon in a triple substitution.

The tactical switch proved to be an absolute masterstroke for the home side.

Drazic provided a precise assist for Kharbudon on the right flank, and the substitute made an instant impact in highly fortunate circumstances.

A cross from the 23-year-old floated unexpectedly towards the goal, and a back-tracking Vishal Kaith couldn't reach the ball as it found the back of the net.

The strike gave Kharbudon his first ISL goal and levelled the score at 1-1.

The equaliser shifted the momentum, and FC Goa began to create more dangerous opportunities despite their lack of overall possession.