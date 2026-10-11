Mohun Bagan Coach Dilmperis Demands Victory In ISL Opener

Mohun Bagan Super Giant coach Panagiotis Dilmperis outlines his team's winning strategy and tactical readiness for their Indian Super League opener against NorthEast United FC, following a successful pre-season.

Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points Mohun Bagan Super Giant coach Panagiotis Dilmperis has declared victory as the only option for their Indian Super League opener against NorthEast United FC on Monday.

The team had a productive pre-season, winning the IFA Shield and gaining valuable match time, which helped develop tactical flexibility with 3-4-3 and 4-2-3-1 formations.

Dilmperis seeks greater aggression and intensity from his team, acknowledging that maintaining these levels throughout a match will improve as the season progresses.

Forward Lee Harry Erwin noted the positive atmosphere within the squad, built on recent successes and providing a strong platform for the new campaign.

Mohun Bagan aims to translate their pre-season confidence into a winning start against NorthEast United playing at home.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis has set a clear target for his team ahead of their Indian Super League opener against NorthEast United FC, insisting that there is no alternative to victory for the Kolkata giants here on Monday.

Mohun Bagan will take on NorthEast United at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, looking to build on a productive pre-season that saw them lift the IFA Shield and gain valuable match time in multiple competitions.

The fixture will be the first of two consecutive away games for Mohun Bagan, who have already faced the Guwahati-based side in the Durand Cup this season.

Tactical Preparation And Team Morale

Dilmperis believes the demanding pre-season schedule has helped his squad develop tactical flexibility, with the players adapting to two different formations across high-pressure matches.

"We managed to work on two formations. We played 3-4-3 and 4-2-3-1. The players can now adapt to both, so we can use them in different games or switch during a game.

"Most of the players have had playing time, and that playing time was under a lot of pressure because we wanted to win the title. The whole process was beneficial for us," he said.

The Greek coach, however, wants his team to play with greater aggression and intensity, and acknowledged that maintaining those levels throughout a match could take time as the season progresses.

"I would love to see a team that plays a little more aggressively, with more intensity. It is true that because of the preparation season, we are not ready to do it for a long time during one game. We should win. There is no other result," Dilmperis said.

Building On Pre-Season Success

Forward Lee Harry Erwin said the atmosphere within the squad was positive ahead of the new campaign, with the team's recent success providing a strong foundation.

"The atmosphere among the squad is very good, especially after the hurdles we have had this season. You can see it in training; everybody is happy together. We have two trophies as well. It is good to build on this; it is a good platform," he said.

Mohun Bagan will hope to translate that confidence into a winning start against a NorthEast United side playing at home.