Mohun Bagan Super Giant Stage Comeback To Beat Punjab FC 2-1, Claim Top Spot

Mohun Bagan Super Giant climbed to the top of the Indian Super League table after a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory against Punjab FC, showcasing their resilience and attacking prowess.

Photograph: East Bengal FC/X

Key Points Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Punjab FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League match on Saturday.

Punjab FC took an early lead in the third minute through Alfred Planas Moya.

Mohun Bagan equalised in the 18th minute via Lee Erwin and took the lead three minutes before half-time with a goal from Dejan Drazic.

The victory propelled Mohun Bagan to the top of the ISL standings temporarily with nine points from four matches.

Punjab FC suffered their first defeat of the season, slipping to fourth place with seven points.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant came from behind to beat Punjab FC 2-1 and move temporarily to the top of the Indian Super League standings after their match at the Salt Lake Stadium, here on Saturday.

Alfred Planas Moya gave Punjab an early lead in the third minute, but Lee Erwin equalised for Mohun Bagan in the 18th minute before Dejan Drazic put the hosts ahead three minutes before half-time.

The victory took Mohun Bagan to nine points from four matches, while Punjab slipped to fourth with seven points, suffering their first defeat of the season.

Early Setback And Mohun Bagan's Response

Punjab made an aggressive start and opened the scoring after just two minutes and 39 seconds.

Planas exchanged passes with Konsam Sanathoi Singh before dribbling past two defenders and beating goalkeeper Vishal Kaith with a powerful effort from outside the box.

The visitors continued to press high, with Manglenthang Kipgen testing Kaith with an effort from the edge of the box.

Mohun Bagan, however, gradually settled into the contest and began to take control of the midfield.

The hosts equalised after Subhashish Bose won possession from Kipgen in Punjab's half.

Anirudh Thapa, who had come on for the injured Sahal Abdul Samad in the 12th minute, quickly found Erwin, who turned and fired a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Drazic Puts Hosts Ahead Before Half-Time

Mohun Bagan took the lead when Drazic cut inside from the flank and unleashed a right-footed shot from around 25 yards.

The effort took a deflection off Bijoy Varghese and went past Arshdeep Singh.

The hosts nearly extended their advantage before the break when Samir Zeljkovic forced another save from Arshdeep. Lee Erwin was also denied on the rebound, with Khaimingthang Lhungdim intervening to clear the danger.

Mohun Bagan Holds Firm In Second Half

Punjab coach Pavlos Dermitzakis made two changes at half-time, introducing Muhammad Suhail and Karish Soram for Kipgen and Muhammad Uvais respectively, as the visitors looked to add more urgency to their attack.

Punjab enjoyed a spell of possession after the restart but struggled to create clear chances against a compact Mohun Bagan defence.

The hosts looked dangerous on the counter-attack and came close to extending their lead when substitute Liston Colaco released Erwin inside the box. However, Arshdeep made himself big to deny the Scottish striker.

At the other end, Kaith produced an important save to keep out Planas, who attempted to chip the goalkeeper after receiving a pass from debutant Mickael Malsa.

Mohun Bagan continued to threaten as Punjab pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

Liston set up Manvir Singh, whose effort was blocked by Arshdeep, before the goalkeeper produced another save to deny the winger himself.

Punjab pressed for a late equaliser, but Mohun Bagan held on, with Kaith making further saves to preserve the hosts' advantage and secure all three points.